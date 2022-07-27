"Go deep into the innings and don't throw it away" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from Sanju Samson in 3rd India vs West Indies ODI

Aakash Chopra wants Sanju Samson to bat deep into the Indian innings and not throw his wicket away in the third ODI against the West Indies.

Team India head into the final game of the three-match series, which will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Wednesday, July 27, with an unassailable 2-0 lead. Samson, who scored his maiden ODI fifty in the second game, will hope to play another substantial knock in the final encounter.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra spoke about his expectations from some of the Indian batters. He said the following about Samson:

"Sanju Samson - played well in the last match, it was a good thing that the opposition team did not take a DRS. My expectation from him in this match will be to finish the match. Go deep into the innings and don't throw it away. That run-out was unfortunate."

The former Indian opener wants Deepak Hooda to exercise a little more caution in the middle. Chopra elaborated:

"Deepak Hooda is playing beautifully. He was slightly in haste in the last match. If he had played slightly more cautiously, he would have stayed till the end of the match."

Hooda scored 33 runs off 36 balls in the second ODI against the Windies. With the Men in Blue requiring 56 runs off the last six overs, the spin-bowling all-rounder tried to play a big shot against Akeal Hosein and was caught by Hayden Walsh at backward point.

"His ability to find gaps sets him apart" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has made decent contributions in the first two ODIs against the West Indies [P/C: Twitter]

Aakash Chopra was effusive in his praise for Shubman Gill's ability to find the gaps. He observed:

"Shubman Gill played well in the last match. It was an extremely freak dismissal but he is batting well. His ability to find gaps sets him apart. Whenever he plays shots, the ball doesn't go to the fielders, always in the gap."

Chopra hopes Gill scores his maiden international century in the final ODI against the Windies. The reputed commentator said:

"He either plays the ball early or slightly late, uses his wrists very well, he is very very attractive. Shubman - score a century. If he scores a hundred, the time ahead will be interesting, whom will you play and whom will you make sit out."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shubman Gill said, "my two knocks have given me a boost in confidence. Hopefully, I'll go big in the 3rd match". Shubman Gill said, "my two knocks have given me a boost in confidence. Hopefully, I'll go big in the 3rd match".

Gill scored 64 and 43 runs respectively in the first two ODIs against the West Indies. The stylish batter will want to play an even more significant knock to throw his hat in the ring for an opener's berth in Team India's full-strength ODI XI.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Sanju Samson score a fifty in the final ODI against West Indies? Yes No 5 votes so far