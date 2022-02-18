"Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's total runs will cross 70" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 2nd India vs West Indies T20I

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the second T20I between Team India and the West Indies to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 18.

Team India go into the encounter with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. They will hope to register another win on Friday to seal the series in their favor.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted substantial contributions from Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. He said:

"Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's total runs will cross 70. I feel they will again have a good partnership."

While Rohit smashed a blazing 40 off just 19 deliveries in the first T20I, Kishan made a sedate 35 off 42 balls.

The former Rajasthan skipper also expects Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar to be amongst the wickets. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar will pick up more than three wickets. Both are Rajasthan boys, one will bowl the googly and the other will swing the ball and they will do the job, that is what I believe."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Man Of The Match on debut, what a performance by Ravi Bishnoi. Man Of The Match on debut, what a performance by Ravi Bishnoi. https://t.co/tKhXy4CjNm

Bishnoi and Chahar snared a combined three wickets in the first T20I. While the former finished with exceptional figures of 2/17 in his four overs, the latter conceded 28 runs in three overs and dismissed Akeal Hosein.

"Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran will together score more than 70 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra wants Kieron Pollard to bat up the order in the second T20I

Aakash Chopra feels Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran will make a significant contribution for the West Indies. He added:

"Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran will together score more than 70 runs. I am saying Pollard should come to bat a little higher up in the order. You are playing too low, all-rounders go that low, and you don't bowl as well. You are the captain, lead from the front, play a captain's knock."

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting that Team India will clinch the series ahead of the final match. Chopra stated:

"I feel India will win again."

The Indian team will be favored to win the second T20I as well against the Kieron Pollard-led side. However, the Men in Blue cannot take the Windies lightly, considering their all-round prowess in the shortest format of the game.

Edited by Sai Krishna

