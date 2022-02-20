"Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav will score 60+ runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 3rd India vs West Indies T20I

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the third and final T20I between Team India and the West Indies to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 20.

The Indian team head into the match after having already clinched the series with wins in the first two encounters. However, they will miss the services of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant on Sunday, with the duo having been given a break for the final match against the Windies and the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted decent contributions with the bat from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav. He said:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav will together score more than 60 runs. I see them batting at the No. 3 and No. 4 positions."

The former India cricketer expects Roston Chase to be amongst the wickets again. Aakash Chopra opined:

"I feel Roston Chase will pick up more than two wickets today as well. He is a clever bowler."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Excellent from Roston Chase. Two games in a row now. Brilliant change of pace too Excellent from Roston Chase. Two games in a row now. Brilliant change of pace too

Chase snared five wickets in the first two matches of the T20I series. He has also been extremely economical, having conceded an average of just 4.87 runs per over.

"More than 12 sixes will be hit" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra expects plenty of big hits in the final T20I

Aakash Chopra reckons at least a dozen sixes will be struck in the third T20I between India and West Indies. He observed:

"More than 12 sixes will be hit in this match, that is what I feel."

A total of 24 sixes were struck in the first two T20Is. The West Indies batters had the upper hand in this department, with 15 maximums coming from their willows.

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting that Team India will complete a whitewash in the T20I series, an encore of the final scoreline of the preceding ODI series. Chopra elaborated:

"I feel 3-0, India will win today as well, we will not take the name of stopping, we are going to play that well."

Team India have emerged victorious in the last eight T20Is they have played. After suffering defeats at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand at the T20 World Cup 2021, they won their final three matches of the tournament and followed it up with a clean sweep in the three-match T20I series against the Kiwis.

