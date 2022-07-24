"India's No. 1, 2 and 3 will together score more than 130 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Aakash Chopra expects handsome contributions from Team India's top-three batters in the second ODI against the West Indies.

The second game of the three-match series will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Sunday, July 24. The Men in Blue head into the encounter with a 1-0 advantage, having registered a narrow three-run win in the first match.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer to be amongst the runs, saying:

"India's No. 1, 2 and 3 - Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer - will together score more than 130 runs. I am not saying 130/1, I am saying when you add the runs of these three, it will be more than 130."

The former Indian opener added:

"They are in good form and the interesting thing about the Indian team is that whether Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul play or anyone else plays, whoever plays, our top three definitely score 125-150 runs. They are also carrying this tradition forward."

Chopra feels Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal will strike a few blows with the ball. He reasoned:

"Siraj and Chahal will together pick up four or more wickets. Siraj is getting reverse swing. It will be a slightly used surface. I feel he will get a little more help, and he is slightly rushing onto the batters. Yuzi Chahal is an amazing guy, he will definitely pick up wickets, you can take it in writing from me."

Siraj and Chahal picked up two wickets apiece in the first ODI against the Windies. Shardul Thakur, who also scalped two wickets, was the only other successful bowler for the visitors in the first game at the same venue.

"Akeal Hosein, Motie and Alzarri Joseph will together pick up five or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets in the first ODI

Chopra reckons Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph will be amongst the wickets for the hosts. He observed:

"Akeal Hosein, Motie and Alzarri Joseph will together pick up five or more wickets."

Chopra concluded by predicting an Indian win in the second ODI. The 44-year-old said:

"I am saying India to win, I feel India will win."

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. will hope to win the second ODI and seal the series ahead of the final game. A win would also allow them to give an opportunity to some of the players waiting in the wings in the last ODI.

