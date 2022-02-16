"Rohit Sharma to score a fifty" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 1st India vs West Indies T20I

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the first T20I between Team India and West Indies.

All three matches of the T20I series between the two sides will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams will hope to win the first encounter on February 16 to take the early advantage in the series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted a significant contribution from Rohit Sharma in the first T20I. He said:

"My first prediction is Rohit Sharma to score a fifty."

Rohit has enjoyed reasonable success against the Windies in the shortest format of the game. The Indian skipper has amassed 519 runs at a strike rate of 141.41 in the 15 matches he has played against the Caribbean side, including a century and four half-centuries.

The former India cricketer also expects plenty of runs to be scored in the powerplay overs. Aakash Chopra opined:

"More than 90 runs will be scored if we include both the powerplays. Not only 90 in the 12 overs but even 100 runs can also be scored. It is a pitch which will support the big-hitting."

The West Indian batters are known to take the attack to opposition bowlers from the outset. With the dynamic Ishan Kishan likely to open with Rohit, Team India will also hope to get off to an explosive start.

"More than 8 sixes will be hit" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra expects a plethora of big hits in the first T20I

Aakash Chopra reckons the ball will be sent across the rope numerous times. He reasoned:

"More than eight sixes will be hit, although you can consider 10 or 12 also because both teams are six-hitting sides."

The India-West Indies encounter at Lauderhill in 2016 saw the joint-most sixes (32) in a T20I match, with 21 of them coming from the blades of the mighty Windies batters.

Ric Finlay @RicFinlay Most sixes in a T20I match:

32 WI v Ind, Lauderhill, 2016

NZ v Aus, Auckland, 2017-18

31 Ind v SL, Indore, 2017-18

NZ v Aus, Dunedin, 2020-21 Most sixes in a T20I match:32 WI v Ind, Lauderhill, 2016 NZ v Aus, Auckland, 2017-1831 Ind v SL, Indore, 2017-18 NZ v Aus, Dunedin, 2020-21

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting Team India would put it across Kieron Pollard's side in the first match. Chopra said:

"And I feel India will win this match."

India have emerged victorious in 10 of the 17 T20Is they have played against the West Indies. While one match did not yield a result, they suffered reversals in the other six.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will also want to continue with the winning momentum, having whitewashed the same opposition 3-0 in the preceding ODI series.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rohit Sharma score a fifty in the first T20I? Yes No 2 votes so far