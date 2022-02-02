"The team's attitude at the T20 World Cup disappointed me a lot" - Aakash Chopra says the India series is a litmus test for Kieron Pollard

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the onus is on Kieron Pollard to take the West Indies team forward after their dismal performance at the T20 World Cup 2021.

The visiting Caribbean side will lock horns with Team India in three ODIs and as many T20Is, with the first match to be played on February 6. While the hosts go into the series as the favorites, Pollard's side will hope to upset their applecart.

While previewing the series on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Aakash Chopra pointed out that West Indies would have to show a different attitude from what they showed at the T20 World Cup. He elaborated:

"Kieron Pollard the captain, he has a slightly different responsibility here because the selection and approach, the team's attitude at the T20 World Cup disappointed me a lot. The West Indies supporters might have also felt let down by this team because they did not play as per their potential."

The former India cricketer added that Pollard will have to set an example for the rest of the squad. Chopra said:

"Here if you want to choose a new path, you [Pollard] are an experienced player and captain, then you will have to lead slightly from the front and will have to take everyone along."

Pollard has an underwhelming overall record in ODI cricket. The big-hitting batter has scored 2706 runs at a below-par average of 26.27 in the 122 ODIs he has played for the West Indies.

"This is a litmus test for Kieron Pollard" - Aakash Chopra

Kieron Pollard led the West Indies to a T20I series win against England

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma face similar challenges over the next couple of years. He explained:

"I feel this is a litmus test for Kieron Pollard because when we talk about Rohit for 2022 and 2023, Pollard is the Rohit Sharma of this team. If he is the Rohit Sharma, then it is also his responsibility to take the team forward."

The reputed commentator also picked a couple of West Indies players to watch out for during the ODI series against India. Chopra observed:

"One is Shai Hope, who in my opinion has a lot of ability. You will look towards him and Nicholas Pooran, who is slightly established, his last year was not that good but that doesn't make him a bad player. He is an amazing player."

While naming Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd as two of the youngsters who can shine in the ODI series, Aakash Chopra added that a host of T20 superstars will be seen in action in the shortest format of the game.

