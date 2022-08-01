IND vs WI 2022: "Some big questions are already there for the Indian team" - Aakash Chopra on India's probable XI for the 2nd T20I

Aakash Chopra reckons Team India will be in a dilemma while picking their XI for the second T20I against the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma and Nicholas Pooran's sides will lock horns in the second game of the five-match series in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, on Monday, August 1. The Men in Blue thrashed the hosts by 68 runs in the first T20I and will hope to register another convincing win in the second game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the visitors will not be able to play the XI they fielded in the first T20I. He reasoned:

"Some big questions are already there for the Indian team. In the last match, I think India read the conditions better, so they went in with three spinners and they did a good job as well. Some changes will have to be done in the team because there is more assistance for fast bowlers here."

Chopra feels Shreyas Iyer might have to make way if India opt to open with Sanju Samson. The cricketer-turned-commentator elaborated:

"Let's talk about the openers, you made Suryakumar Yadav open in the last match. You made Rishabh Pant open in the previous series. Now Sanju Samson is a part of this team, so will you play him? But if you play him, Surya will go down, Rishabh will play in the middle, then will Shreyas Iyer get dropped?"

While observing that the Indian think tank is likely to persist with Suryakumar Yadav as an opener, Chopra added that it should not take anyone by surprise if they opt to bat Samson at the top of the order. He said:

"If you got Surya to open in the last match, do that in this match as well, but Surya is not your opener. I am thinking the team might just go with Suryakumar Yadav one more time but don't be too surprised if you see Sanju Samson opening. If Surya opens, then the same batting order. Shreyas might have to go out if Sanju opens."

Samson is unlikely to get an opportunity in the second T20I against the Windies. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid are probably trying to figure out a way to play both Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar in the XI once Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are back in the mix, especially if they are looking at Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik to bat at the No. 5 and No. 6 positions.

"Who will you leave out - Bishnoi or Ashwin?" - Aakash Chopra

R Ashwin bowled an excellent spell in the first T20I [P/C: BCCI/Twitter]

Chopra feels it will be a tough call for Team India to choose between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi as the second spinner. He explained:

"All three spinners bowled well in the last match, so who will you leave out - Bishnoi or Ashwin? Ashwin dismisses Pooran and Hetmyer. If there are left-handers, you want to play him, but is he going to be there in your World Cup squad? I feel the team will play Ashwin but I think you can play Ravi Bishnoi as well."

Chopra cast his vote for Harshal Patel as the third seamer Team India should play. The former Indian opener observed:

"Who should be the third pacer? Arshdeep has done well, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is doing well in any case, there is no doubt that. Harshal Patel is sitting outside, so make him play, that's what I would do personally. I would play three fast bowlers and two spinners, that's my combination."

Aakash Chopra's probable Indian XI for the 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer/Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin/Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel

