"Generally such knocks lose the team the match" - Aakash Chopra on Ishan Kishan's sedate effort in the 1st India vs West Indies T20I

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Ishan Kishan's slightly circumspect approach in the first T20I against the West Indies could put his place in the Indian side at risk in the long run.

Kishan scored 35 runs off 42 deliveries and struggled to time the ball at the top of the order. He eventually holed out in the deep while trying to push the accelerator pedal.

While reflecting on India's run chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Kishan's laborious knock could have cost Team India the match. He observed:

"Ishan Kishan was moving very slowly. Scoring 35 runs while playing 41 deliveries, generally such knocks lose the team the match. He didn't lose the match but he was going very slowly."

The former India opener added that the youngster's place in the T20I side could be at stake in the long run. Aakash Chopra explained:

"He does not have too much time because once Rahul comes, some change will be there. Either you will look towards Rishabh Pant or make someone else sit out. Somebody has to give in. I will say that this was a middling knock, neither here nor there."

Although KL Rahul has been earmarked for a middle-order role in ODI cricket, he is generally preferred at the top of the order in T20Is. Kishan might have to make way for him in such a scenario unless he plays a couple of explosive knocks in the remaining two T20Is.

"Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra was effusive in his praise for Rohit Sharma's knock

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rohit Sharma's knock was in sharp contrast to Kishan's approach. He elaborated:

"Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing. When he plays, he does so in a different fashion. The six he hit off a delivery on the legs, what a shot that was. There was a pulled six as well, that was also incredible."

While questioning Rishabh Pant's shot selection, the 44-year-old concluded by appreciating the knocks played by Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer. Aakash Chopra said:

"The shot Rishabh Pant played, time passes by and you don't get to know. Suryakumar Yadav played very well, you will have to applaud him because wherever you play him, he definitely shines. It was an important knock for Venkatesh Iyer as well. He finished the match with a six and remained not out."

Iyer finishing the match for Team India should hold him in good stead. While he has been primarily included in the XI because of his ability to bowl a few overs, it will be tough for him to retain his place in the side if he doesn't deliver the goods with the bat.

