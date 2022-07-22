"There should not be any competition at all" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 1st India vs West Indies ODI

Aakash Chopra feels Team India should register an easy win in the first ODI against West Indies.

The first game of the three-match ODI series between the two sides will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Friday, July 22. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the Indian team in the absence of the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah.

While making his predictions in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that it would be a walk in the park for Team India, elaborating:

"I don't think this is going to be difficult. India to win this game, they should win easily, there should not be any competition at all."

The former Indian opener expects substantial contributions from Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer with the bat for the visitors. Chopra predicted:

"Dhawan and Iyer will together score more than 80 runs, that is what I believe."

Dhawan scored an unbeaten 31 in the first game of the recently concluded ODI series against England. However, he managed a total of just 10 runs in the final two ODIs and will hope to give a better performance against the Windies.

Shreyas, meanwhile, only got to play the first ODI against England but did not get to bat in that game. He will want to play some significant knocks against the West Indies to stay in contention for a place in India's full-strength white-ball sides.

"Pooran and Kyle Mayers will together score more than 70 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Nicholas Pooran played a 73-run knock in the final ODI against Bangladesh

Chopra reckons Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers will be amongst the runs for the hosts. He said:

"Pooran and Kyle Mayers will together score more than 70 runs. It's an interesting one, Kyle Mayers actually has a very interesting story."

The reputed commentator expects Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja to enjoy success with the ball for the Men in Blue. Chopra reasoned:

"Chahal and Jadeja will together take four or more wickets, that is what I feel. It is a big ground in Port of Spain."

Chahal scalped seven wickets in the last two ODIs against England. Jadeja, on the other hand, managed to pick up just one wicket in the three ODIs against the Jos Buttler-led side. He will hope to do better with the ball against the Windies, although he is slightly doubtful for the first game due to a niggle.

