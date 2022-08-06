IND vs WI 2022: "That's the thing you would like to do" - Aakash Chopra picks 3 spinners in India's probable XI for the 4th T20I

Aakash Chopra has picked Team India's probable XI for the fourth T20I against the West Indies. The former Indian batter reckons the Men in Blue are likely to field a spin-heavy attack.

Rohit Sharma and the Indian team management fielded three spinners in the first T20I in Trinidad and played an extra pacer in the next two games. They will look to play their best XI in Saturday's (August 6) game in Lauderhill, Florida, to seal the series ahead of the final match at the same venue.

While picking India's likely XI in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the spinners have enjoyed more success than the pacers at the venue. He observed:

"Between pace and spin, the latter's contribution is a little more here. That is why chases don't happen here. So India might go back to the three-spinner strategy here. That's the thing you would like to do if you are playing in Florida."

Chopra highlighted that there is still no clarity on Rohit Sharma's availability for the encounter. The cricketer-turned-commentator elaborated:

"If Rohit Sharma is not there, let us start hypothetically because we don't get news from anywhere these days, who is available and who is not. Neither do we know nor do they know probably. They also keep their cards very close to their chests."

Chopra feels Ishan Kishan will be preferred over Sanju Samson as an opener if the Indian skipper does not play the game.

"I feel he will probably not be available. If he is not there, whom will you play? You have two options in the form of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. I am saying they will not play Sanju, they will play Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan will open alongside Suryakumar Yadav."

The Indian think tank could also consider opening with either Rishabh Pant or Deepak Hooda if Rohit is unavailable. While Pant batted at the top of the order in the T20I series against England, Hooda stood out as a top-order batter in the two T20Is against Ireland.

"You might want to play Jaddu" - Aakash Chopra

Ravindra Jadeja was rested for the third T20I against West Indies

Aakash Chopra reckons Team India might want to bring Ravindra Jadeja back into the playing XI. He reasoned:

"You will see only one change in the batting order unless the team thinks they want to play Jaddu again. You might want to play Jaddu because bowling had become slightly weak in the last match. You had only five bowling options, you got Deepak Hooda to bowl just one over."

Chopra feels Ravi Bishnoi will come into the Indian side at Avesh Khan's expense. The 44-year-old stated:

"Your batting does not get compromised if Jaddu plays, which does not happen even if Deepak Hooda plays, but the bowling doesn't become weak. You will not see the three fast bowlers. So Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are playing, and Ravi Bishnoi might get an opportunity to play here. You won't go towards Avesh Khan now."

Aakash Chopra's probable Indian XI for the 4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja/Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

