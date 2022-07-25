"He is becoming a giant of the ODI format" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shreyas Iyer's knock in 2nd India vs West Indies ODI

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Shreyas Iyer is becoming a batting giant for Team India in ODI cricket.

Shreyas scored 63 runs off 71 deliveries in the second ODI against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Sunday, July 24. His knock went a long way in helping the Men in Blue chase down a 312-run target to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chopra reflected on India's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel. While naming Axar Patel as his Player of the Match for his match-winning unbeaten 64-run knock, the former Indian opener also praised Shreyas, saying:

"Shreyas Iyer - he is becoming a giant of the ODI format. He has struck one century, he has 11 half-centuries, he has played just 25-odd ODI matches in total, and he is gun."

Chopra added that Shreyas' excellent returns in ODI cricket are in sharp contrast to his travails against the short ball in Tests and T20Is. He elaborated:

"The short-ball problem, T20s and Test matches, let's not talk about that. He has been ruling the roost in this format. I remember his Hamilton ton as well. He is also asking the question that once everyone is available, how will you keep him out."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Vice-Captain continues to make impact in this series, consecutive fifties for Shreyas Iyer.

Shreyas has amassed 1064 runs at an impressive average of 42.56 in the 29 ODIs he has played thus far. The Mumbai batter has breached the 50-run mark in 12 of his 26 innings in the format, including a 103-run knock against New Zealand a couple of years back.

"Shubman Gill was looking a million dollars" - Aakash Chopra

Shubman Gill played a few pleasing shots during his innings [P/C: Twitter]

Aakash Chopra also highlighted the contrasting knocks played by Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan. He explained:

"There was a rain break and after that, Shikhar Dhawan got out. He just couldn't get going. Shubman Gill was looking a million dollars. When the guy plays, he plays differently. He did get out in an odd fashion but he was batting beautifully."

Chopra concluded with a word of praise for Sanju Samson for scoring his maiden ODI fifty, observing:

"Sanju Samson - well done Sanju, his first ODI half-century, which came at the right time. His run-out did definitely disappoint me a little, but the six the guy hits over covers, he strikes it very well when he does that."

Samson scored 54 runs off 51 deliveries before he was found short of the crease at the non-striker's end. Shreyas and Samson strung together a 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket after Team India were reduced to 79/3 in the 18th over.

