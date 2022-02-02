"Please back your selection" - Aakash Chopra on Venkatesh Iyer getting replaced by Deepak Hooda in India's squad for the West Indies ODIs

Aakash Chopra has questioned the selectors' decision to replace Venkatesh Iyer with Deepak Hooda in the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.

Iyer was picked in the Indian ODI side for the South African tour to play the batting all-rounder's role. But the 27-year-old was sidelined after just two ODIs. Moreover, he was asked to bowl in just one of those games.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show "Game Plan", Aakash Chopra was asked about Hooda replacing Venkatesh Iyer in India's ODI squad. He responded:

"Give a chance to anybody but if you want to give them an opportunity, please back your selection. Give them a chance for a long time because the number at which you are expecting the player to do a job, it is the most difficult number, bat at No. 6 and bowl a few overs in the middle."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also cited examples of Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy having fallen off the selectors' radar after the T20 World Cup. Chopra elaborated:

"I hope the selectors and team management are on the same page. If you talk about the World Cup, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy were your wicket-takers, at this moment you don't know their names, there is no discussion about them in the selection committee."

M SatyaKam @satyakam92 Highly unfair, the way Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Krunal Pandya, and Venkatesh Iyer have been treated by the Indian cricket team selection committee. None of them did anything terrible to be dropped so swiftly. Shows the selectors aren't good in player assessment. #INDvWI Highly unfair, the way Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Krunal Pandya, and Venkatesh Iyer have been treated by the Indian cricket team selection committee. None of them did anything terrible to be dropped so swiftly. Shows the selectors aren't good in player assessment. #INDvWI

Neither Chahar nor Chakravarthy have been selected in Team India's squad for the T20I series against West Indies. Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are the four spinners in the squad.

"You just got Venkatesh Iyer to bowl 4-5 overs in one match" - Aakash Chopra

Venkatesh Iyer was given the ball in just one T20I against New Zealand as well

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Venkatesh Iyer was replaced without having been given adequate opportunities. He explained:

"You played Venkatesh Iyer as an all-rounder for sure but you just got him to bowl 4-5 overs in one match and after that, you asked him to go towards T20 and that you are getting in Deepak Hooda."

The 44-year-old was also skeptical of Hooda getting a chance in the ODI series against West Indies. Chopra reasoned:

"I anyway have a doubt that you picked him but will Deepak Hooda get a place in the XI. When you have nine bowlers and have a huge squad and there are only three encounters, then everyone does not get a chance."

Varun Nandakishor @VARUN1996VARU



We need a medium pace all-rounder, Venkatesh Iyer and Shahrukh Khah should be groomed by the management and BCCI.



#IndianCricketTeam #IPL2022 #BCCI #RohitSharma #INDvsSA #INDvWI #KLRahul #ICC Deepak hooda is a surprise selection, I don't see him play for india in the long term.We need a medium pace all-rounder, Venkatesh Iyer and Shahrukh Khah should be groomed by the management and BCCI. Deepak hooda is a surprise selection, I don't see him play for india in the long term.We need a medium pace all-rounder, Venkatesh Iyer and Shahrukh Khah should be groomed by the management and BCCI.#IndianCricketTeam #IPL2022 #BCCI #RohitSharma #INDvsSA #INDvWI #KLRahul #ICC

With Rohit Sharma likely to open alongside Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul is expected to bat in the middle order once he returns for the second ODI. With Rishabh Pant almost a certain pick in the XI, Hooda would have to fight with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer for the sole remaining middle-order berth.

