"We are not even talking about him, that must be hurting him" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's dismissal in the 1st T20I vs West Indies

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Virat Kohli might be hurting at the fact that he is no longer the center of attention in the Indian batting lineup.

Kohli managed just 17 runs in the first T20I against the West Indies. It was a continuation of a string of low scores from the Indian batting mainstay's willow, with him having already endured a poor ODI series against the same opponents.

While reviewing the first T20I in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra had the following to say about Kohli's dismissal:

"Virat Kohli did not score runs again and the way he is getting out, that's very unlike him. We are doing very little conversation about Virat Kohli, which is never a good thing. We are not even talking about him, that is hurting me, that must be hurting him."

The former India cricketer highlighted that failure with the bat is no longer a rare occurrence for the modern batting great. Chopra elaborated:

"A good player's recognizance is that his name is written with prominence in any report card, it is his story even on the day when he fails because 40 for Kohli is a failure, 40 for Aakash is a success."

Rohit Sharma had mentioned in the pre-match press conference that Kohli will be back amongst the runs if the media leaves him alone for a while. However, a big knock from the former Indian skipper will be the best way to silence his critics.

"Discipline was making him the greatest batter on the planet" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli trying to play a big shot

Virat Kohli seems to be in a hurry in the middle of late

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Kohli seems to be losing his greatest virtue in recent times. He explained:

"The way Kohli got out, discipline was making him the greatest batter on the planet, what would have happened if that shot had gone for a six? Nothing would have happened, you wouldn't have won the match because of that six. But when you get out, the team is also stuck slightly."

The reputed commentator concluded by saying that Kohli's adventurous approach is a cause for concern. Chopra observed:

"Virat Kohli never used to do like this earlier, that if a six is not required, he never used to hit it and scored through singles or fours. He was risk-averse, that he will not play the risky shots at all. That is what Virat was all about but now he is not playing like that and that is a bit of a concern."

Kohli hit Fabian Allen straight down the long-off fielder's throat in the first T20I against the West Indies. His attempt to play a big shot close on the heels of Ishan Kishan's dismissal was contrary to his usual approach in such situations.

