IND vs WI 2022: "Alarm bell for other teams in the T20 World Cup" - Reetinder Sodhi on Yuzvendra Chahal's form

Former Indian all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi feels that if Yuzvendra Chahal maintains his incredible form, he will be a huge asset for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Chahal wrapped up another impressive series for India by scalping seven wickets in three ODI games against West Indies. The 32-year-old was sensational in the third ODI at Trinidad, picking up figures of 4/17 as India thumped the hosts by 119 runs to whitewash them 3-0.

Sodhi reckons the leg-spinner isn't quite dependent on the nature of the pitch. If there is not much turn on offer, he feels Chahal would still back himself to deceive the batter in the air and make things happen, which is an incredible quality for a bowler.

Speaking on India News after the end of the ODI series, here's what Sodhi had to say about Yuzvendra Chahal:

"Whenever you give Chahal the ball, it feels like he will create magic with it. He gives you a lot of confidence. There were doubts about his place in the team, but he has once again emerged as a match-winner.

"This is an alarm bell for other teams in the T20 World Cup in Australia. It doesn't matter to him whether there is turn in the pitch or not. He has tremendous self-belief and I feel he will blaze on all cylinders."

Yuzvendra Chahal is India's best spinner in white-ball cricket: Saba Karim

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim echoed Sodhi's opinion. The 54-year-old, who was also present on the panel, explained how Chahal mixes up his lengths as well as the angle of bowling to keep the batter guessing.

The former selector claimed that there is no better spinner in Indian white-ball cricket at the moment than Yuzvendra Chahal. He stated:

"Chahal is a very intelligent bowler. Depending on the batter he is bowling to, he changes his wrist position as well as the angle from which he delivers the ball. The way he performed irrespective of whether he played in India, England or West Indies shows what a strong character he is.

"In white-ball cricket, he is definitely India's best spinner, ahead of Jadeja, Ashwin and Axar Patel."

Former Ranji Trophy player and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, also one of the experts on the panel, explained why it is difficult for any bowler to keep picking up wickets consistently in the middle overs:

"What's important is that Chahal has consistently picked up wickets in the middle overs. Having just four fielders outside the circle till 40 overs and still performing this way is an incredible effort. He has been rightly nicknamed 'Chatur Chaalak Chahal' (Intelligent Chahal). He is the best spinner in India and is ready to compete with anyone in the world."

Yuzvendra Chahal has been rested alongside Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for the five-match T20I series against West Indies, starting on July 29.

