"And they want to replace Kohli with testooda"- Fans slam Samson, Hooda as India fail to reach 350 despite good start vs WI

India's middle-order failed to take them to a mammoth total. (P.C.:Fancode)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jul 23, 2022 12:18 AM IST

India managed to score just 103 runs in their last 17 overs against West Indies in the first ODI on July 22. They lost six wickets as the West Indies restricted the visitors to 308/7 in the first innings.

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer all crossed their fifties and at 213/1, it looked like the Men in Blue would breach the 350-run mark easily.

However, India's new-look middle-order of Suryakunar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Deepak Hooda couldn't score quickly. Even the likes of Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur couldn't contribute much with the bat.

The ball had also gone a bit soft and the West Indies bowlers adjusted their line and length well to restrict the flow of runs at the death.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with the rate with which India batted in a phase where they really had to accelerate. Some fans also trolled those who wanted Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda in the side as both batters failed to live up to the billing. Samson scored 12 off 18 balls, while Hooda scored 27 off 32 balls.

Here are some of the reactions:

Hooda will be disappointed with himself for that knock. Got out to a length ball in the slot as well.
but but Hooda is Kohli's replacement 😭😭
If batting like this continues, I won't make it past first innings. 😴 #WIvIND
Samson playing ODIs shows how much these selectors are aware of the domestic cricket. Absolute shame.
and they wanted to replace kohli with testooda 😂😂
Umpire's call and sanju out.Justice for sanju trend kar lo.
Samson's exclusion from T20Is ❌Samson's inclusion in ODIs ❌#WIvsIND
Looking at such stats, it will injustice on sunju Samson if he won't get selected for worldcup as waterman. https://t.co/96YZvEb2RI
Deepak Hooda is ready for the test team. #WIvIND
"500 honge hype kar raha tha Farzi, Zinda pakadna hai saale ko" #WIvIND https://t.co/I30n9UGt4L
Give me freedom Give me fireGive me Ireland bowlersOr I retire 🥰Guess who?
We can't select players acc to their t20 stats in odi. Ye fact hey 🙂👍
Me looking at those hour old tweets that said India's gonna score 500 and tricked me into downloading fancode. https://t.co/3HufIZsIOV
I respect our top 3 now 🙏🙏
Disappointing innings from Samson ... #INDvWI https://t.co/Aa8gIMCia6
Sanju Samson and saga of wasted opportunities. After a point no one can justify the chances #INDvWI
Ruined my moodFt. Sanju Samson!
Samson playing ODIs despite having a List A average of 30 is a gross disrespect to the Indian cap.
One a legend said - I am not here to score here lots and lots of runs, I am here to score small amount of runs.
Did not even watch a ball of this ongoing WI vs IND matchbut saw some tweets bashing Dhawan for making 97 in 99 ,Then i saw scorecard Surya 13 of 14 dismissed ,Samson 12 of 18 dimissed,Hooda playing at 12 of 23 and India 261/5 🤡🤡 like seriously problem kya hai bhai Dhawan se ?

Shikhar Dhawan's 97 put India in command

Stand-in Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan had scored just 41 runs in the three-match ODI series in England earlier this month. He was under a bit of pressure coming into this game. However, Shubman Gill at the other end got off to a flying start and gave his captain a bit of breathing space to settle at the crease.

After a point, both openers got to their half-centuries and runs began to flow from both ends. Gill's laziness probably cost him a debut ODI hundred as he was run out by Nicholas Pooran on what should have been an easy single.

Shreyas Iyer walked out to bat at No. 3 and took a bit of time initially to get going.

Dhawan continued on his merry way and it looked like he was coasting to yet another ODI hundred. However, an incredible catch at point ended his innings on 97.

Also Read Story Continues below

Iyer also soon departed after reaching his fifty and suddenly there were two new batters at the crease. The pitch seemed to be holding up a bit due to which strokemaking wasn't easy for new batters.

Suryakumar Yadav perished for 13(14) in a bid to up the ante. Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda were both making their ODI comebacks and this was probably the perfect situation for them to show their natural intent.

However, they just couldn't get going and the hosts will take a bit of momentum with them going into the chase of 309.

Edited by Aditya Singh
