"Arshdeep is so so clear of this overrated IPL bully"- Fans slam management for backing Avesh Khan over Arshdeep Singh in 2nd IND vs WI ODI

Avesh Khan had an ODI debut to forget for India with the ball as he gave away 54 runs in his six overs in the second game against the West Indies at Port of Spain on Sunday (July 24).

The 25-year-old replaced Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI and was expected to bring some control into the attack. However, he probably strayed away from his strength of hitting hard lengths and sometimes provided 'hit-me' deliveries.

Avesh has a List A bowling average of 50.17 with just 17 wickets from 22 games. Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Krishna was replaced by the Madhya Pradesh pacer rather than the in-form Arshdeep Singh.

The 23-year-old bowled really well on his T20I debut and there have been no reports of him still struggling with the abdominal strain. This made some fans troll the management for once again ignoring Arshdeep, this time for Avesh Khan.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ganesh @ganeshs272 This should be curtains on Avesh Khan in Indian colours This should be curtains on Avesh Khan in Indian colours

Udit @udit_buch If Chahal doesn't, Thakur will, If Thakur doesn't, Siraj will, if Siraj doesn't, Avesh will, if Avesh doesn't Axar will



Concede boundaries If Chahal doesn't, Thakur will, If Thakur doesn't, Siraj will, if Siraj doesn't, Avesh will, if Avesh doesn't Axar willConcede boundaries

Harminder @21harminder



#WIvIND The full strength Indian team will need a left arm fast bowler to have variety in the bowling attack, but the team management will play Avesh khan ahead of Arshdeep, which serves no purpose when we already have shami and siraj. The full strength Indian team will need a left arm fast bowler to have variety in the bowling attack, but the team management will play Avesh khan ahead of Arshdeep, which serves no purpose when we already have shami and siraj. #WIvIND

Nilesh G @oye_nilesh



India badly need left arm pacer who can swing the ball both direction during PP!



Not sure what was the reason behind Avesh Khan's selection as India already have many Right Arm Pacers!



#WIvIND

#WIvsIND West Indies series was the best way to test Arshdeep Singh ability in ODI!India badly need left arm pacer who can swing the ball both direction during PP!Not sure what was the reason behind Avesh Khan's selection as India already have many Right Arm Pacers! West Indies series was the best way to test Arshdeep Singh ability in ODI!India badly need left arm pacer who can swing the ball both direction during PP!Not sure what was the reason behind Avesh Khan's selection as India already have many Right Arm Pacers!#WIvIND#WIvsIND https://t.co/qEj3IxyUkJ

Rishit Sharma 🇮🇳 @RishitS74195655 Arshdeep is so so so clear of this overrated IPL bully Avesh khan. Don't know why arshdeep is not playing. Arshdeep is so so so clear of this overrated IPL bully Avesh khan. Don't know why arshdeep is not playing.

Virarsh @Cheeku218 Avesh Khan has List A Bowling average of 51



On what basis he has been selected for ODI series ?



IPL quota 🤔 Avesh Khan has List A Bowling average of 51On what basis he has been selected for ODI series ?IPL quota 🤔

Praneesh @praneeshppr Even Hooda took a wicket then there is this Avesh Even Hooda took a wicket then there is this Avesh 😭

Ashutosh Mittal @IAshutoshMittal



Bizarre Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Avesh Khan making his ODI debut. Avesh Khan making his ODI debut. Not saying that Avesh is bad, but since last decade we are struggling for left are pacers and when we are having one, we aren't trying himBizarre twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Not saying that Avesh is bad, but since last decade we are struggling for left are pacers and when we are having one, we aren't trying himBizarre twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Aru★ @RohitMyCaptain Avesh is a run machine.

Agree or IDC Avesh is a run machine.Agree or IDC

BALAJI @deep_extracover Avesh has right away gone into IPL 2nd leg mode. Bowl trash. Avesh has right away gone into IPL 2nd leg mode. Bowl trash.

Sivy Kanefied 🇳🇿 @Sivy_KW578 @CamlinTweets No disrespect, but if Hooda is "expensive" then only dear Lord knows what Avesh Khan is today @CamlinTweets No disrespect, but if Hooda is "expensive" then only dear Lord knows what Avesh Khan is today

Div🦁 @div_yumm Brilliant half centry for Avesh khan in just 34 balls. Arshdeep shivering Brilliant half centry for Avesh khan in just 34 balls. Arshdeep shivering

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh This is a difficult ODI debut for Avesh. His List-A numbers don't back up his selection either. This is a difficult ODI debut for Avesh. His List-A numbers don't back up his selection either.

Tanmay 🚩 @SirDinda_jr



Udit @udit_buch Avesh may become the centurion on his ODI debut Avesh may become the centurion on his ODI debut

Uchiha 2 @uchihaCricket2

Jab h to use nahi karte



Avesh khan provide no extra quality in bowling attack



Instead should prepare and groom arshdeep as our 3rd pacer



Camlin Oil Pastels 😼 @CamlinTweets



Avesh Khan has an average of 50 in this List A career , Arshdeep has 30 . But let's go with Avesh cause he did well in ipl T20i success shouldn't help you play in odis .Avesh Khan has an average of 50 in this List A career , Arshdeep has 30 . But let's go with Avesh cause he did well in ipl T20i success shouldn't help you play in odis .Avesh Khan has an average of 50 in this List A career , Arshdeep has 30 . But let's go with Avesh cause he did well in ipl 🔥🔥

KASHISH @crickashish217 Somebody needs to have a word with Avesh and tell him to look himself in the mirror. He's built for hard lengths in a Plunkett-like role but floats it up and gets hammered. Somebody needs to have a word with Avesh and tell him to look himself in the mirror. He's built for hard lengths in a Plunkett-like role but floats it up and gets hammered.

hmmmmm @gupshup__ Avesh is worse than Prasidh Avesh is worse than Prasidh 😭😭😭

Kyle Mayers took Avesh Khan to the cleaners as West Indies post competitive total

Avesh Khan has had quite a bit of experience playing domestically in the IPL as well as a few T20Is for India. However, ODIs are a completely different ball game and perhaps the 25-year-old was a tad nervous.

West Indies opener Kyle Mayers took full advantage of Avesh's inconsistent line and length as the southpaw got the hosts off to a fantastic start. He looked good for his 39, but was caught-and-bowled by part-timer Deepak Hooda.

Shamarh Brooks joined Shai Hope at the crease and ensured that West Indies didn't lose the momentum Mayers gave them in their innings. But he, too, failed to convert his start into a big score. Brandon King soon departed for a duck and it looked like the visitors would come storming back into the game.

However, skipper Nicolas Pooran played a scintillating knock of 74. He provided the ideal foil to Hope as the latter went on to score an important hundred in his 100th ODI.

Although India clinched a few wickets towards the back end, the hosts will be delighted to have posted 311/6 in their 50 overs. The visitors do have the batting to chase down the target, but a couple of early wickets might put the men from the Caribbean in the driver's seat.

