IND vs WI 2022: [WATCH] Arshdeep Singh celebrates Kyle Mayers' wicket with staring game

India pacer Arshdeep Singh didn’t get the best of starts when he began his spell against West Indies in the first T20I at Trinidad.

Host team's opener Kyle Mayers blasted him for a six over long on off his very first delivery. He also slammed him for a boundary later, on a wide delivery. Arshdeep apparently looked under pressure for a few moments while playing in only his second T20I.

However, the Punjab-based India player made a strong comeback as he removed Mayers on the very next delivery, getting him caught by Bhuvneshwar Kumar at mid-wicket.

As Mayers walked back, disappointed with himself, Arshdeep stared at him, stretching both of his arms wide in celebration. He finished the over with three dot deliveries as he quickly bounced back in his spell.

Official broadcaster FanCode wrote, while sharing the viral video:

"Redemption! @arshdeepsinghh has caught everyone by surprise, taking out their key player #KyleMayers"

Here's the video:

Arshdeep Singh had earlier made his debut against England at Southampton. He created a lot of trouble for the likes of Dawid Malan and Jason Roy. The left-arm pacer finished with figures of 2/18.

Arshdeep Singh could be a perfect left-arm seam option for Team India

The youngster earned a call into the Indian squad after excellent performances for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings in consecutive seasons. He emerged as one of the best death bowlers in the T20 extravaganza.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be looking to prepare him for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. He could prove deadly while bowling alongside top bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. India have lacked a consistent left-arm seamer over the last few years. Arshdeep could fill that void.

