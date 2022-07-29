IND vs WI 2022: “How can they play Iyer in place of Hooda”- Shreyas Iyer mercilessly trolled on Twitter after four-ball duck

India batsman Shreyas Iyer failed to deliver in the first T20I against West Indies in Trinidad on Friday. In fact, he registered a four-ball duck. The right-handed batsman tried to flick the ball through mid-wicket but ended up getting caught by Akeal Hosein off Obed McCoy in the slips, during the sixth over.

The fielder dived towards his right side to complete the tough catch. As a result, Team India were reduced to 45/2 in 5.5 overs, after Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies opted to bowl.

Fans showed their anger on Shreyas Iyer’s failure even though he was in good touch during the ODIs. The No. 3 batter had earlier slammed back-to-back fifties in the ODI series.

A user questioned his place in the T20Is ahead of Deepak Hooda, who recently scored his maiden T20I century.

Another user took a jibe against Iyer over his recent T20I struggles.

But but Shreyas Iyer is better & more deserving than Deepak Hooda in T20Is currently.



#WIvIND #ShreyasIyer #DeepakHooda Shreyas Iyer's last 5 T20I Innings:140*28But but Shreyas Iyer is better & more deserving than Deepak Hooda in T20Is currently. Shreyas Iyer's last 5 T20I Innings:1440*280But but Shreyas Iyer is better & more deserving than Deepak Hooda in T20Is currently.#WIvIND #ShreyasIyer #DeepakHooda https://t.co/2Sf35S4xTA

One user questioned the credentials of Iyer regarding his performance in the shortest format.

Naveen Peiris @_Naviya_



#WIvIND Sheryas Iyer’s days are numbered with the Indian team. There are much better players knocking the door. Sheryas Iyer’s days are numbered with the Indian team. There are much better players knocking the door. #WIvIND

Here is how other users reacted on the micro-blogging website:

Aravint @aravint_2107 , too limited, he won't even accelerate properly against wrist spin here Iyer shouldn't be around in T20 cricket, too limited, he won't even accelerate properly against wrist spin here Iyer shouldn't be around in T20 cricket 😭, too limited, he won't even accelerate properly against wrist spin here

𝙍𝙐𝙂𝙂𝘼 ʸᵃˢʰ¹⁹ @LoyalYashFan



#INDvsWI Shreyas Iyer - waste player, they should've included D. Hooda who is in monstrous form. Shreyas Iyer - waste player, they should've included D. Hooda who is in monstrous form.#INDvsWI

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #WIvIND Academy man Shreyas Iyer arre$ted Shreyas Iyer for playing dot balls and then for a splendid duck Academy man Shreyas Iyer arre$ted Shreyas Iyer for playing dot balls and then for a splendid duck😌😍 #WIvIND https://t.co/GtNcpUv3wt

Krishna Kumar @KrishnaKRM Kris Srikkanth on Shreyas Iyer - He is great batsman against ordinary bowling, ordinary batsman against great bowling. Kris Srikkanth on Shreyas Iyer - He is great batsman against ordinary bowling, ordinary batsman against great bowling.

Mandeep @VK__Goat18_ Shreyas iyer when he is asked to bat against pace

Shreyas iyer when he is asked to bat against pacehttps://t.co/2JBcixJu6R

महादादा @mahadada I have no idea how anyone can be playing ahead of Hooda in the T20I XI, not least Shreyas Iyer. #WIvIND I have no idea how anyone can be playing ahead of Hooda in the T20I XI, not least Shreyas Iyer. #WIvIND

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



Everyone knows his struggles against Short Ball and Hooda has already done well in the limited opportunities he has gotten so far.



#WIvIND How is Shreyas Iyer ahead of Deepak Hooda in the pecking order for the T20IS right now, especially when next world cup is in Australia?Everyone knows his struggles against Short Ball and Hooda has already done well in the limited opportunities he has gotten so far. How is Shreyas Iyer ahead of Deepak Hooda in the pecking order for the T20IS right now, especially when next world cup is in Australia?Everyone knows his struggles against Short Ball and Hooda has already done well in the limited opportunities he has gotten so far.#WIvIND

Shreyas Iyer's recent form

He may have failed in the first T20I but Iyer was in good form in the recent ODI series against the West Indies. He had amassed 153 runs at an average of 53.66. Skipper Rohit Sharma decided to pick him in the playing XI owing to his brilliance in the one-day format but it went in vain in this contest.

Some users on Twitter wanted Deepak Hooda to play ahead of Iyer, owing to the former's recent form in the shortest format. He recorded some terrific T20I performances in Ireland and England.

Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson were the other batsmen who failed to make the cut in the opening T20I. In a surprise move, Suryakumar Yadav opened the innings with captain Rohit Sharma but departed for just 24 runs.

