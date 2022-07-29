IND vs WI 2022: “How can they play Iyer in place of Hooda”- Shreyas Iyer mercilessly trolled on Twitter after four-ball duck

India batsman Shreyas Iyer failed to deliver in the first T20I against West Indies in Trinidad on Friday. In fact, he registered a four-ball duck. The right-handed batsman tried to flick the ball through mid-wicket but ended up getting caught by Akeal Hosein off Obed McCoy in the slips, during the sixth over.
The fielder dived towards his right side to complete the tough catch. As a result, Team India were reduced to 45/2 in 5.5 overs, after Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies opted to bowl.
Fans showed their anger on Shreyas Iyer’s failure even though he was in good touch during the ODIs. The No. 3 batter had earlier slammed back-to-back fifties in the ODI series.
A user questioned his place in the T20Is ahead of Deepak Hooda, who recently scored his maiden T20I century.
Another user took a jibe against Iyer over his recent T20I struggles.
One user questioned the credentials of Iyer regarding his performance in the shortest format.
Here is how other users reacted on the micro-blogging website:
Shreyas Iyer's recent form
He may have failed in the first T20I but Iyer was in good form in the recent ODI series against the West Indies. He had amassed 153 runs at an average of 53.66. Skipper Rohit Sharma decided to pick him in the playing XI owing to his brilliance in the one-day format but it went in vain in this contest.
Some users on Twitter wanted Deepak Hooda to play ahead of Iyer, owing to the former's recent form in the shortest format. He recorded some terrific T20I performances in Ireland and England.
Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson were the other batsmen who failed to make the cut in the opening T20I. In a surprise move, Suryakumar Yadav opened the innings with captain Rohit Sharma but departed for just 24 runs.
