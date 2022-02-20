"Batting in a different level" - Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer leave Twitter in awe with explosive finish in 3rd T20I

A breathtaking 91-run partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer powered India to a total of 184/5 in the third T20 International (T20I) against the West Indies at Eden Gardens today.
Suryakumar blitzed 65 off just 31 deliveries, while Iyer hit an unbeaten 35 off 19 to help India finish strong after a shaky start.
The Mumbai batter smashed seven sixes and a boundary as he brought up his third T20I half-century. The all-rounder from Indore hit two sixes and four boundaries as he made yet another crucial contribution in the series.
India were 66/3 in 9.4 overs when Suryakumar came out to bat and Venkatesh came in at 93/4 in the 14th over. The duo hit close to a 100 runs in just more than six overs to get the hosts out of trouble.
Social media was abuzz with praise for the duo for finishing the innings as well as they did.
Here are some of the reactions:
The pair smashed 91 runs in just 37 balls as India ended with a score well above par as they look to seal a 3-0 series whitewash.
Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer rescue India after sticky start
With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant rested, India made four changes to their team, with Ruturaj Gaikwad coming in at the top and Shreyas Iyer also returning to the side.
Gaikwad opened with Ishan Kishan, with Rohit Sharma moving down to No. 4 for the match. However, he was not able to make a huge impact as he fell early for 4 (8).
Iyer hen gave them some early impetus while Kishan also tried to pick up the pace. The former hit four boundaries and was looking impressive but was caught at long-off for 25 off 16 as Hayden Walsh Jr gave West Indies a crucial breakthrough. Kishan was cleaned up by Roston Chase in the very next over for 34 off 31.
Suryakumar Yadav took charge of the hitting as Rohit looked to set in, but the skipper was castled for 7 off 15 by Dominic Drakes. India took charge from there on in, with Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer going on a blitzkrieg.
The former, having hit a half-century, was out off the last delivery of the innings, caught at deep midwicket as he looked to hit yet another six.