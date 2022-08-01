IND vs WI 2022: "Bishnoi is better than trashwin" - Twiteratti fume as India opt for Ashwin over leg spinner for 2nd T20I vs West Indies

Team India left young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi out of the playing XI for the second T20I against West Indies on Monday (August 1) at Warner Park in St. Kitts.
After a delayed start due to luggage troubles, the visitors were asked to bat first by Nicholas Pooran. The Men in Blue made only one change, leaving Bishnoi out to accommodate fast bowler Avesh Khan. Rohit Sharma and Co. have chosen to go with the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.
The former U19 World Cup winner was unlucky to be dropped from the starting XI. Ravi Bishnoi was quite impressive in the series opener on Friday (July 31) in Trinidad, returning with figures of 2/26. He picked up crucial wickets of Rovman Powell and Odean Smith.
Fans were also disappointed to see the cricketer from Punjab warm the bench despite a good performance in the last game. They have criticized the team management for wasting a generational talent.
"Unfortunate that he misses out" - Rohit Sharma on leaving out Ravi Bishnoi
India captain Rohit Sharma revealed that the leg-spinner was left out as the side continue to experiment in the lead-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Speaking at the toss, Rohit stated:
"The dimensions are different here and we wanted to get an extra seamer here. Bishnoi misses out unfortunately and Avesh Khan comes in. It's unfortunate that he misses out but we are trying whatever we can from the team's perspective."
India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.
West Indies' playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.
