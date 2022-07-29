IND vs WI 2022: "His bowling and fielding changes are always on point" - Danish Kaneria lauds Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy in West Indies ODIs 

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes Shikhar Dhawan did an exceptional job as captain in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against West Indies.

He stated that the senior batter is a very calm campaigner and lauded him for making the right on-field decisions throughout the series. Kaneria pointed out that Dhawan led India to a series win even in the absence of several senior players.

Kaneria said on his YouTube channel:

"Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy was very impressive. Several big names were missing from India's squad, but the youngsters performed exceptionally well throughout the series and backed their captain. Dhawan is very calm and his bowling and fielding changes are always on point."

The Men in Blue secured a stunning 119-run victory on Wednesday (July 27) to complete a clean sweep in the ODI series. It is worth mentioning that Dhawan became the first Indian captain to whitewash West Indies in an ODI series in West Indies.

"Plays one big knock and then again fails in next few games" - Danish Kaneria on Shikhar Dhawan's batting

Danish Kaneria wants Shikhar Dhawan to be more consistent with the bat. He opined that the left-hander plays one big knock and then fails to make an impact in the next few appearances.

Apart from Dhawan, he suggested that the likes of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer must also score runs more consistently in white-ball cricket. Kaneria added:

"Many senior batters haven't been consistent with their performances. Dhawan plays one big knock and then again fails in next few games. There are also some concerns regarding Rohit Sharma's form. Shreyas Iyer also has to score runs more consistently."

Dhawan was one of India's top performers in the West Indies ODIs. The southpaw finished as the second-highest run-getter for the side with 168 runs to his name from three games at an impressive average of 56.00.

