IND vs WI 2022: “Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid gave him that confidence” - Danish Kaneria praises Indian team management for backing Avesh Khan 

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has praised Indian captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid for backing young fast bowler Avesh Khan despite his poor performances in recent matches. According to Kaneria, the support of the captain and the coach gave Avesh the confidence to come up with a match-defining effort in the fourth T20I against West Indies.

25-year-old Avesh was under pressure heading into Saturday’s clash in Lauderhill. He had been extremely expensive in the previous two matches, conceding 31 in 2.2 overs in the second T20I and 47 in three overs in the third. There were calls from some experts to drop him from the playing XI.

The Madhya Pradesh pacer was named Player of the Match for his figures of 2 for 17 in the fourth T20I against the Windies. Reflecting on the youngster’s impressive effort, Kaneria said on his YouTube channel:

“India gave a lot of confidence to Avesh Khan. He had proved very expensive in the previous games. In spite of that, he was given the backing. Captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and the other members of the management gave him that confidence. And, Avesh proved his worth today (Saturday) with an excellent performance.”

BCCI @BCCI @Avesh_6



From bouncing back in style to chipping in with an all-round performance!



The - By



Full interview

bit.ly/3P7vVuZ Florida Diaries with @akshar2026 From bouncing back in style to chipping in with an all-round performance!The #TeamIndia duo discusses it all post the win in the 4th #WIvIND T20I.- By @28anand Full interview Florida Diaries with @akshar2026 & @Avesh_6 👌👌From bouncing back in style to chipping in with an all-round performance! 👍 👍The #TeamIndia duo discusses it all post the win in the 4th #WIvIND T20I. 👏 👏 - By @28anand Full interview 🎥 🔽bit.ly/3P7vVuZ https://t.co/lSkrvI4zNz

The pace bowler claimed the first two wickets to fall in West Indies’ innings after India put up a competitive 191 for 5, batting first. Avesh had Brandon King caught and bowled for 13 with a legcutter. He also sent back Devon Thomas (1) with another smart change in pace.

“They dominated right through” - Danish Kaneria on India clinching series against West Indies

The 59-run win on Saturday meant the Men in Blue claimed the T20I series with one game in hand. They have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Analyzing India’s performance, Kaneria commented:

“India crushed West Indies in Lauderhill and, with it, clinched the series as well. India were very consistent right through the series. There was some amazing cricket played by Team India. It wasn’t about individuals, but about a total team effort, which was evident in their performances. They dominated the series right through.”

India won the first T20I by 68 runs before going down in the second by five wickets. They fought back to claim the third match by seven wickets before registering a 59-run win in Lauderhill on Saturday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far