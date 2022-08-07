IND vs WI 2022: “No harm in playing Chahal and Bishnoi against Pakistan” - Danish Kaneria’s suggestion for India ahead of Asia Cup clash

Former cricketer Danish Kaneria has suggested that Team India could play both their leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi in the Asia Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan.

Chahal has been rested for the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, while Bishnoi has been extremely impressive in the two matches that he has played. The latter claimed 2 for 26 in the first T20I against West Indies and 2 for 27 in the fourth match of the series on Saturday (August 6).

Following the West Indies series, India’s next T20I assignment will be the Asia Cup in the UAE, which will be played from August 27 to September 11. The Men in Blue will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on August 28. Sharing a suggestion for Team India, Kaneria said on his YouTube channel:

“There will be no harm in playing Chahal and Bishnoi together in an Asia Cup game, maybe against Pakistan. After all, it will be the biggest game of the Asia Cup.”

In Saturday’s T20I, Bishnoi dismissed Shimron Hetmyer for 19 and Akeal Hosein for 3 to play a key role in India’s series-clinching 59-run win. Praising the young leggie, Kaneria said:

“Ravi Bishnoi is superb. He bowls with a lot of skill and variations.. He has the googly and can bowl the flipper as well. Even if he gets hit, he doesn’t lose confidence.”

Kaneria also hailed left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who impressed once again in the fourth T20I in Lauderhill. Sharing his thoughts on the 23-year-old, he stated:

“Arshdeep Singh is progressing by the day and his bowling is getting refined with every performance. He has learnt so much after playing just 5-6 games for India and is doing great things. Going after him seems next to impossible at the moment. He can be a lethal bowler for India in the Asia Cup.”

Arshdeep ended with figures of 3 for 12 in the fourth T20I on Saturday. Having played five matches for India, the left-arm seamer has claimed nine wickets at an average of 12.55 and an economy rate of 6.05.

“There were shades of Dhoni” - Danish Kaneria on Suryakumar Yadav’s helicopter shot

Before the bowlers did a great job, the Indian batters also impressed, scoring 191 for 5. Rohit Sharma (33 off 16) and Suryakumar Yadav (24 off 14) got the Men in Blue off to a terrific start. Hailing the latter for another solid batting effort, the former Pakistan cricketer compared the helicopter stroke he played off Obed McCoy to that of MS Dhoni’s. He commented:

“Suryakumar is an immense talent. He has excellent wrist work. The helicopter shot that he played in the match reminded many people of MS Dhoni. Even I felt there were shades of Dhoni in that stroke.”

Before his cameo on Saturday, Suryakumar was the Player of the Match for his blazing 44-ball 76 in the third T20I.

