IND vs WI 2022: “When I didn’t do well, I was treated the same way” - Dinesh Karthik hails Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid for positive team environment

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has hailed Team India’s coach-captain duo of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid for creating a positive team environment wherein both success and failure are treated in a mature manner.

The 37-year-old continued his stellar comeback in international cricket, clobbering an unbeaten 41 off 19 balls in the first T20I against West Indies on Friday (July 29). Thanks to his heroics, India thumped the Windies by 68 runs to claim a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

In an interaction with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on bcci.tv, Karthik was asked about how the current Indian setup is different from the ones he has played in the past. He explained:

“This Indian team is very different (compared to the previous ones). I am really enjoying this setup. The kind of calmness that seems to be around in terms of coach and captain, a lot of credit must go to both of them. They have set up an atmosphere, where they are dealing with failure in the most rational way possible.”

The Tamil Nadu batter added that the players are being provided avenues so that they can perform up to potential. He elaborated:

“They are also bringing on board people who can help players try and be themselves. That was something that could have been missing before. At times when I didn’t do well, I still felt I was treated the same way. The dressing room atmosphere is very calm and good.”

BCCI @BCCI



Presenting - By



Full interview #TeamIndia | #WIvIND

bit.ly/3SeLVOE 2 great friends, 1 good chat 🤝Presenting @ashwinravi99 @DineshKarthik from Trinidad as the duo talk about each others' career, dressing room atmosphere & the upcoming T20 World Cup.- By @28anand Full interview 2 great friends, 1 good chat 🤝 👌Presenting @ashwinravi99 & @DineshKarthik from Trinidad as the duo talk about each others' career, dressing room atmosphere & the upcoming T20 World Cup. 👍 👍 - By @28anand Full interview 🎥 🔽 #TeamIndia | #WIvIND bit.ly/3SeLVOE https://t.co/yXMEv4N8x5

Karthik smashed four fours and two sixes in his blazing innings on Friday as India recovered from 138 for six to post a competitive 190.

“Ultimate goal is to do well at the World Cup” - Dinesh Karthik

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard bit.ly/WIvIND-1STT20I



#WIvIND @DineshKarthik played a stroke-filled knock of 41* off 19 balls & bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia beat West Indies in the first T20I.Scorecard .@DineshKarthik played a stroke-filled knock of 41* off 19 balls & bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia beat West Indies in the first T20I. 👏 👏Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/WIvIND-1STT20I #WIvIND https://t.co/lZDxvVUVWS

While Karthik asserted that India have been doing well in the T20 format lately, he admitted that the main aim of the team is to perform to their potential at the World Cup in Australia. He commented:

“It’s a journey. You’ve (Ashwin) also been a part of many teams. I am sure you know the difference as well. These are all small tick boxes that we need to have at this stage of the game. But obviously, the ultimate goal is to do well at the World Cup. I am sure both of us have a small role to play in that.”

India and West Indies will meet in the second T20I of the five-match series at St Kitts on Monday (August 1).

Also Read: IND vs WI 2022: “Learning on the go is starting to help me” - Ravichandran Ashwin on his improved batting skills

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far