IND vs WI 2022: "No better therapy" - Dinesh Karthik unwinds by sipping coffee by the beach ahead of 2nd T20I vs West Indies

Team India's veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was recently captured chilling on the beach ahead of the upcoming second T20I in West Indies.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday (July 31), Dinesh Kartik shared a couple of pictures in which he can be seen enjoying his coffee at the beach in Trinidad. He wrote how there's no better therapy than sipping coffee in such a scenic location.

Karthik posted on Instagram:

"No better therapy than coffee and beach 🏖️🌊"

Karthik showcased tremendous form in the opening encounter of the T20I rubber. He dazzled fans with his strokeplay as the took the West Indian bowlers to the cleaners.

The right-hander remained unbeaten on 41 off just 19 deliveries in the fixture. His late flurry took India to an impressive total of 190. He was also named the Player of the Match for his superlative batting exploits.

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard bit.ly/WIvIND-1STT20I



#WIvIND @DineshKarthik played a stroke-filled knock of 41* off 19 balls & bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia beat West Indies in the first T20I.Scorecard .@DineshKarthik played a stroke-filled knock of 41* off 19 balls & bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia beat West Indies in the first T20I. 👏 👏Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/WIvIND-1STT20I #WIvIND https://t.co/lZDxvVUVWS

Dinesh Karthik will next be seen in action on August 1

The second T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled to be played on Monday (August 1) at Warner Park in St. Kitts. The visitors currently have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The Rohit Sharma-led side secured a comprehensive 68-run victory in the first T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday. The side dominated with both bat and ball to clinch the contest.

India will be aiming to come up with a similar performance as they look to gain some momentum ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 and the all-important T20I World Cup 2022.

India's squad for West Indies T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far