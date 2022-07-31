IND vs WI 2022: "Don't think India will want to change openers every day"- Aakash Chopra rules out Sanju Samson opening for India

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels Team India might not use Sanju Samson as an opener alongside Rohit Sharma in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies.

The 27-year-old replaced the injured KL Rahul in the squad and is available for selection. However, the 44-year-old reckons the visitors might look to stick with Suryakumar Yadav at the top now that they tried him in the first game.

Samson did get his highest T20I score of 77 against Ireland as an opener, but there seems to be a lot of competition for spots in the Indian team at the moment.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about the Kerala batter:

"Sanju Samson has also opened for India in two matches and has scored 95 runs. He will be available for selection from the next game. But having just opened with Surya, I don't think India will want to change openers every day. So Samson almost gets ruled out of the race."

Aakash Chopra had a similar opinion on Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda averages a sensational 68.33 in the six T20Is that he has played so far and also has a hundred to show. However, the 27-year-old was benched in the first T20I on Friday in favor of Shreyas Iyer.

Aakash Chopra stated that if ever Hooda gets a chance to play, he will bat in the middle-order. Here's what he had to say:

"Deepak Hooda had opened in Ireland when Gaikwad was injured. But can he open? He can't. Because you aren't playing him in your XI in the first place. He can play in the team as the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are unavailable. But you are playing Shreyas Iyer so I think even Hooda is ruled out as an opener."

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



A revelation since making his T20I debut!



Drop a if you think Deepak Hooda is the next big thing for S/R 172.26 | Avg - 68.33 | HS 104A revelation since making his T20Idebut!Drop aif you think Deepak Hooda is the next big thing for #TeamIndia S/R 172.26 | Avg - 68.33 | HS 104 A revelation since making his T20I 🇮🇳 debut! 😎 Drop a 👍 if you think Deepak Hooda is the next big thing for #TeamIndia! https://t.co/rn0SpvXq4g

The second T20I between India and the West Indies will be played at St. Kitts on Monday (August 1).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far