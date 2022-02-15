"The door is open for everyone" - Rohit Sharma on whether Hardik Pandya is in Team India’s T20 World Cup plans 

Team India’s white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma asserted that the “door is open for everyone” when asked about whether Hardik Pandya is still in the side’s plans for this year’s T20 World Cup.

Pandya was dropped from the Indian team following a disastrous T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in the UAE last year. His inability to bowl, coupled with his poor batting form, hurt the side’s balance during the ICC event.

At a virtual press conference ahead of the T20I series against West Indies, Rohit was asked if the think tank had a specific role in mind for the all-rounder. He replied:

“Hardik Pandya is an important player, he brings three skills to the table. We have not had a discussion on whether he can play as pure batter or not. It is about everyone being available. Since the T20 World Cup, we have had injuries. The important thing is to get everyone available. Once they are available, we will look at the second step. We will consider things like who the opposition is, what the conditions are, and which players will be suited to the same.”

Stating that it is too early to make a decision on the squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Rohit added:

“The door is open for everyone. We do not want to make decisions quickly. We want to go with the right combination because, in Australia, you will get different conditions. Melbourne, Sydney, Perth all have different conditions. You will require different skill-sets there. We want to prepare accordingly and we want to cover all the bases. We need spin all-rounders, fast bowlers who can bat. We will have to look at multiple bowling options as well.”

The Indian skipper admitted that the main aim of the upcoming matches will be to zero in on players who can be part of the T20 World Cup. He stated:

“Yeah, the idea is to identify the players who are going to play the World Cup, try and give them game time. There are a lot of players who are injured. Come the World Cup, I do not know who is going to be fit. So we just have to get everyone ready for that.”

Rohit added:

“We have a very packed schedule and injuries are bound to happen. It is important that we give guys who are going to fill those roles, enough game time as well. It is important we use this series and the next series that will follow after this to our good potential and see whoever are likely to play, what they can offer us.”

India will take on the West Indies in three T20Is at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting February 16.

“Hope both of them come good” - Rohit Sharma on return of 'KulCha'

The ODI series against West Indies marked the return of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav from injury. Before him, Yuzvendra Chahal was also recalled after being snubbed for the T20 World Cup last year.

Asked about the future of the duo in India’s white-ball formats, Rohit stated:

“Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been great assets for us in the past and they will be continue to be. Things should start falling in place for them. It starts with us giving them confidence and game time, making sure they have the backing from the team."

The Indian skipper elaborated:

“At the same time, there are so many options. When you play in the shortest format, you have to look at someone with the bowling skills who can bat as well. That is where the other guys get more preference. Not to forget, these two guys are wicket-taking options without a doubt. They need to slowly get back into their rhythm. Kuldeep Yadav will need some time. I am sure he will start working out his bowling very soon. I hope both of them come good for us.”

Originally left out of the T20I squad, Kuldeep was added to the team on Monday after Washington Sundar was ruled out due to injury.

