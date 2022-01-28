“Even if Rohit Sharma is appointed captain in all 3 formats, it will be a short-term assignment” - Saba Karim

Former India selector Saba Karim reckons even if Rohit Sharma is appointed captain in all three formats, it would be a short-term arrangement. Karim explained that Rohit’s likely appointment as all-format captain could be made, keeping in mind two upcoming World Cups and the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Rohit has been named India’s captain for the upcoming ODIs and T20Is against West Indies at home. But India will need a new Test skipper as well, with Virat Kohli having given up the post following the South Africa series.

Analyzing Rohit’s chances of being named captain in all formats, Karim said on the Khelneeti podcast:

“Even if Rohit Sharma is appointed captain in all three formats, it will be a short-term assignment. 2023 is a very important year for Indian cricket. We have the 50-over World Cup and the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle will also end. They need to look at this phase first."

The former India wicketkeeper has urged selectors and team management to groom the next leader in the meantime. He explained:

“They need to groom someone who plays all three formats. Right now, Rohit is the only option because no one like a KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant has been groomed.”

Apart from Rohit, Rahul and Pant, Jasprit Bumrah’s name is doing the rounds among possible candidates to take over as the team’s next Test captain.

“Cannot have a captain who gets injured at the start of a Test series” - Karim on Rohit's fitness woes

Admitting that the senior opener is the most able candidate to lead India across the three formats, Karim pointed out that his fitness is his biggest hindrance.

The 54-year-old elaborated:

“He has earned that respect from his performances. His presence and work ethic is commanding. The England Test series was a challenge for Rohit but he conquered that as well. Keeping all this aside, the biggest challenge for Rohit is whether he is fit."

Karim continued:

“Leaving alone leading, even playing all three formats is a huge task for him. He has been injured multiple times and even now he is returning from rehab. The physio, trainers and everyone involved with his fitness needs to be consulted before making such a big decision. We cannot have a captain who gets injured at the start of a Test series.”

Suggesting a way out, the former selector said that India could manage Rohit’s workload over the next two years by playing him only in significant matches. He stated:

“I think Rohit should be captain till 2023. He doesn’t need to play every game, he can only come in for the important matches. His workload can thus be managed. India need him most in Tests and ICC events. In bilateral engagements, it is all about judging how the team is evolving, which can be done by the coach also.”

India will take on West Indies in three ODIs and three T20Is from February 6 to 20.

