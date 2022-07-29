IND vs WI 2022: "Krunal would wear maroon" - Hardik Pandya opens up on "special" meeting with Brian Lara

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has opened up on his recent meeting with West Indies legend Brian Lara. The in-form cricketer informed Lara that the latter was his brother (Krunal) and father's favorite batter.

On Thursday, the Indian cricketer shared a picture with Lara on his official Instagram handle. While uploading the image, he wrote:

"Met this absolute legend for lunch! Always a favourite in the pandya household."

Elaborating on why the West Indian great was a favorite among Pandyas, Hardik said while speaking to the series broadcasters ahead of the first T20I:

"Just spoke about life (on what he discussed with Lara). I told him how special he was for our family since my brother started off playing imitating him. Krunal would wear maroon as well. He was his favorite batter and my father's favorite batter as well."

The 28-year-old all-rounder is back in the Indian team for the first T20I against West Indies after being rested for the three-match ODI series, which the visitors won 3-0.

Incidentally, the first match of the T20I series is being played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. This is the first international game being held at the venue.

"They can take the game away in just a couple of overs" - Hardik Pandya on the West Indies challenge

While West Indies were blanked 3-0 in the one-dayers, they are expected to pose a much bigger challenge in the T20Is, a format in which they have excelled, even winning the World Cup twice.

Hardik agreed and commented:

"We have to play good cricket in the end because everyone knows the kind of team West Indies has. They can take the game away in just a couple of overs. We have to execute our plans to our best (ability) and stick to it. It's T20 cricket, anything can happen."

While the Baroda cricketer is enjoying a dream run in the game, he is making a conscious effort to stay grounded. Sharing his learnings from his professional ups and downs, he said:

"Things are going well for me, but over the years I've learnt to balance things out. In that process, it keeps me neutral and balanced. It helps me smile - even if I fail today, tomorrow or 20 games later as well, life is not going to end. I look at it from that perspective."

In his previous outing for India, Hardik scored 71 and claimed four wickets as the Men in Blue defeated England by five wickets in Manchester to clinch the one-day series 2-1.

