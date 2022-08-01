IND vs WI 2022: "He knows exactly what is required" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar lauds young Arshdeep Singh

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has showered praise on his Team India teammate Arshdeep Singh, saying that he has been taken aback by the maturity shown by the youngster.

Arshdeep has done exceedingly well since making his T20 debut against England in Southampton, returning with figures of 2/18. The left-arm pacer also did well in the first T20I against West Indies, picking up two wickets.

Arshdeep's ability to hit the yorkers at will and cool and calm approach in the death overs earned him applause from all corners during the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Addressing reporters ahead of the second India-West Indies T20I, Bhuvneshwar highlighted that very few youngsters show this kind of maturity and stated:

“The best thing about him is that he knows exactly what is required. What kind of field setting is needed, how to bowl to each batsman – very few newcomers display that kind of maturity.”

Soham Sarkhel @Soham_Sarkhel No Indian pacer has got me more excited than Arshdeep Singh since Bumrah. Man has it all - the skills to operate in every phase of a T20, top-notch execution, and the most important trait for any bowler- the intelligence to understand what to bowl when. He is the real deal. No Indian pacer has got me more excited than Arshdeep Singh since Bumrah. Man has it all - the skills to operate in every phase of a T20, top-notch execution, and the most important trait for any bowler- the intelligence to understand what to bowl when. He is the real deal.

Arshdeep's death-bowling prowess has brought him into the race to be on the plane to Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 later this year.

"He thinks a lot about his game" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Arshdeep Singh

A member of India's Under-19 World Cup squad in 2018, Arshdeep has already proved his abilities in the IPL while playing for the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Praising his new-ball partner, Bhuvneshwar called Arshdeep a thinking cricketer who is aware of his plans. The veteran pacer added:

"Usually you learn these things as you play but he seems to have arrived with that kind of maturity. Even in the IPL over the last couple of years, he has performed consistently. He knows exactly what he wants to do, he thinks a lot about his game."

Arshdeep will hope to keep up the good work in the coming months and make a case for himself with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.

Also Read: "Rubbish flat track bully" - Twiteratti slam England opener Jason Roy after another batting failure in 3rd T20I vs SA

LIVE POLL Q. Does Arshdeep Singh deserves to be in India's T20 World Cup squad? Yes No 6 votes so far