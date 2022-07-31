"Rubbish flat track bully" - Twiteratti slam England opener Jason Roy after another batting failure in 3rd T20I vs SA

Jason Roy's poor form with the bat continued as England suffered another batting collapse in the third T20I against South Africa on Sunday (July 31) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Chasing a mammoth total of 192, the hosts got off to a disappointing start. Skipper Jos Buttler was sent back after scoring only 14 runs, while Roy struggled to hit the middle of the bat. His misery ended when he edged one to Quinton de Kock off Anrich Nortje.

Roy managed only 17 off 18 balls, scoring at a rate of below 95. The right-handed batter has now had an extended lean patch. Since July 2022, the talismanic scorer has averaged only 19.1 and has scored runs at a strike rate of 107.2.

Meanwhile, fans were certainly disappointed with Jason Roy's performance in the last few matches. While many called him a flat-track bully, others opined that he needed a break from cricket to revive his form.

Here are some of the reactions:

Aqeel @AqeelViews Jason Roy batting like Ahmed Shahzad these days. Jason Roy batting like Ahmed Shahzad these days.

Paul @Paulspur7



Jason Roy has been poor for so long, Buttler opening the batting just don’t work!



I’m not that excited for the World Cup anymore How have we become so so bad at short form cricket?Jason Roy has been poor for so long, Buttler opening the batting just don’t work!I’m not that excited for the World Cup anymore How have we become so so bad at short form cricket? Jason Roy has been poor for so long, Buttler opening the batting just don’t work! I’m not that excited for the World Cup anymore 😞

Sayan😷 @Sayan_Dasss @ECBcric Jason Roy need a break from Cricket imo. Roy is looking absolutely clueless this days. @ECBcric Jason Roy need a break from Cricket imo. Roy is looking absolutely clueless this days.

United Flag Designs @UFD_OX Time for England to drop Jason Roy.. Time for England to drop Jason Roy..

Gary Blanchard @gblanch7 Gary Blanchard @gblanch7

Meant that we have had to push too early, and arguably cost us two further wickets.

Additionally we are one batter too light. @bbctms Wasted deliveries.Meant that we have had to push too early, and arguably cost us two further wickets.Additionally we are one batter too light. @bbctms Wasted deliveries.Meant that we have had to push too early, and arguably cost us two further wickets.Additionally we are one batter too light. Jason Roy again… wasted deliveries, putting pressure on everyone else which will inevitably cost us more wickets twitter.com/gblanch7/statu… Jason Roy again… wasted deliveries, putting pressure on everyone else which will inevitably cost us more wickets twitter.com/gblanch7/statu…

mattymufc🔴 @mattymufc2001 Jason Roy needs a big break from international cricket Jason Roy needs a big break from international cricket

Mazakiya ShortLeg @MShortleg Jason Roy's really struggled, especially in the PP this year striking at 93.5 in 11 matches, dismissed 6 times, and a dot% of 56.2. 11 matches is his 2nd most number of appearances in any year in this format. Jason Roy's really struggled, especially in the PP this year striking at 93.5 in 11 matches, dismissed 6 times, and a dot% of 56.2. 11 matches is his 2nd most number of appearances in any year in this format.

Prasanna @prasannalara With a strike less than 80 and average less than 15 in the last 6 T20 home games for one of the proven white ball batsmen Jason Roy.Iam sure few experts will advise him to take a break rather than studying his game in detail recently.He skipped IPL as well. With a strike less than 80 and average less than 15 in the last 6 T20 home games for one of the proven white ball batsmen Jason Roy.Iam sure few experts will advise him to take a break rather than studying his game in detail recently.He skipped IPL as well.

َ𝗱𝗮𝗻ı_Î_𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽§َ @DanielSamsDolan



81 vs

72.09 vs



#ENGvSA Jason Roy's Strike Rate in last 2 T20I series81 vs72.09 vs Jason Roy's Strike Rate in last 2 T20I series 💀81 vs 🇿🇦72.09 vs 🇮🇳 #ENGvSA

Billy Saranta @BillySaranta Jason Roy us horribly out of form I think Jason Roy us horribly out of form I think

Neil Fissler @neilfissler Bloody Jason Roy. Fails to deliver again. Bloody Jason Roy. Fails to deliver again.

TweetTalks @Reddy_1610 Right now Ishan kishan is far far better player than Jason roy if it comes to scoring runs at 100+st in T20's. Right now Ishan kishan is far far better player than Jason roy if it comes to scoring runs at 100+st in T20's.

Harry Watt @saywattharry The openers set the tone for a team that relies on its batting and Jason Roy has been a joke The openers set the tone for a team that relies on its batting and Jason Roy has been a joke

Guy @NoobCricketer_

#ENGvSA #SAvsENG Jason Roy became big burden on this england side, creating immense pressure on other batsmen. Rubbish flat track Bully. Jason Roy became big burden on this england side, creating immense pressure on other batsmen. Rubbish flat track Bully. #ENGvSA #SAvsENG

Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 @Vipul_Espeaks



#ENGvsSA #ENGvSA After seeing Jason Roy struggle against every possible bowling type this summer, I wonder how this guy managed to play 170+ LOI for England in their golden white ball period & also managed decent ODI numbers. After seeing Jason Roy struggle against every possible bowling type this summer, I wonder how this guy managed to play 170+ LOI for England in their golden white ball period & also managed decent ODI numbers.#ENGvsSA #ENGvSA

South Africa thrash England by 90 runs to win the T20I series

Defending 191, the South African bowlers were all over the England batters. They removed both openers Buttler and Roy within 5.1 overs to put the home side under the pump.

Dawid Malan also walked back soon after. Jonny Bairstow (27 off 30) was his side's highest scorer, but failed to find the boundaries and lacked support from the other end.

The Proteas spinners completely dominated the middle overs, giving no room for the English middle order. Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers, picking up a five-wicket haul, while Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Anrich Nortje chipped in with one wicket apiece.

England were eventually bowled out for 101, going down by 90 runs. Hence, they squandered their 1-0 lead to lose the series 1-2.

