"Rubbish flat track bully" - Twiteratti slam England opener Jason Roy after another batting failure in 3rd T20I vs SA

Jason Roy's poor form with the bat continued as England suffered another batting collapse in the third T20I against South Africa on Sunday (July 31) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
Chasing a mammoth total of 192, the hosts got off to a disappointing start. Skipper Jos Buttler was sent back after scoring only 14 runs, while Roy struggled to hit the middle of the bat. His misery ended when he edged one to Quinton de Kock off Anrich Nortje.
Roy managed only 17 off 18 balls, scoring at a rate of below 95. The right-handed batter has now had an extended lean patch. Since July 2022, the talismanic scorer has averaged only 19.1 and has scored runs at a strike rate of 107.2.
Meanwhile, fans were certainly disappointed with Jason Roy's performance in the last few matches. While many called him a flat-track bully, others opined that he needed a break from cricket to revive his form.
South Africa thrash England by 90 runs to win the T20I series
Defending 191, the South African bowlers were all over the England batters. They removed both openers Buttler and Roy within 5.1 overs to put the home side under the pump.
Dawid Malan also walked back soon after. Jonny Bairstow (27 off 30) was his side's highest scorer, but failed to find the boundaries and lacked support from the other end.
The Proteas spinners completely dominated the middle overs, giving no room for the English middle order. Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers, picking up a five-wicket haul, while Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Anrich Nortje chipped in with one wicket apiece.
England were eventually bowled out for 101, going down by 90 runs. Hence, they squandered their 1-0 lead to lose the series 1-2.