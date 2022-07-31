Create
"Rubbish flat track bully" - Twiteratti slam England opener Jason Roy after another batting failure in 3rd T20I vs SA

Jason Roy's poor form with the bat continued in the third T20I against South Africa. (Credit: Twitter)
Ankush Das
Ankush Das
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jul 31, 2022 11:06 PM IST

Jason Roy's poor form with the bat continued as England suffered another batting collapse in the third T20I against South Africa on Sunday (July 31) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Chasing a mammoth total of 192, the hosts got off to a disappointing start. Skipper Jos Buttler was sent back after scoring only 14 runs, while Roy struggled to hit the middle of the bat. His misery ended when he edged one to Quinton de Kock off Anrich Nortje.

Roy managed only 17 off 18 balls, scoring at a rate of below 95. The right-handed batter has now had an extended lean patch. Since July 2022, the talismanic scorer has averaged only 19.1 and has scored runs at a strike rate of 107.2.

Meanwhile, fans were certainly disappointed with Jason Roy's performance in the last few matches. While many called him a flat-track bully, others opined that he needed a break from cricket to revive his form.

Here are some of the reactions:

Jason Roy batting like Ahmed Shahzad these days.
How have we become so so bad at short form cricket? Jason Roy has been poor for so long, Buttler opening the batting just don’t work! I’m not that excited for the World Cup anymore 😞
@ECBcric Jason Roy need a break from Cricket imo. Roy is looking absolutely clueless this days.
Time for England to drop Jason Roy..
Jason Roy again… wasted deliveries, putting pressure on everyone else which will inevitably cost us more wickets twitter.com/gblanch7/statu…
Jason Roy needs a big break from international cricket
Jason Roy's really struggled, especially in the PP this year striking at 93.5 in 11 matches, dismissed 6 times, and a dot% of 56.2. 11 matches is his 2nd most number of appearances in any year in this format.
#Quickbyte: Jason Roy in T20 cricket:From 2021 to June, 2022: 32.6 average, 144 strike-rateJuly, 2022: 19.1 average, 107.2 strike-rateLive Blog: cricket.com/news/live-blog…#ENGvSA #CricketTwitter
With a strike less than 80 and average less than 15 in the last 6 T20 home games for one of the proven white ball batsmen Jason Roy.Iam sure few experts will advise him to take a break rather than studying his game in detail recently.He skipped IPL as well.
Jason Roy's Strike Rate in last 2 T20I series 💀81 vs 🇿🇦72.09 vs 🇮🇳 #ENGvSA
Jason Roy us horribly out of form I think
Bloody Jason Roy. Fails to deliver again.
Right now Ishan kishan is far far better player than Jason roy if it comes to scoring runs at 100+st in T20's.
The openers set the tone for a team that relies on its batting and Jason Roy has been a joke
Jason Roy became big burden on this england side, creating immense pressure on other batsmen. Rubbish flat track Bully. #ENGvSA #SAvsENG
After seeing Jason Roy struggle against every possible bowling type this summer, I wonder how this guy managed to play 170+ LOI for England in their golden white ball period & also managed decent ODI numbers.#ENGvsSA #ENGvSA

South Africa thrash England by 90 runs to win the T20I series

Defending 191, the South African bowlers were all over the England batters. They removed both openers Buttler and Roy within 5.1 overs to put the home side under the pump.

Dawid Malan also walked back soon after. Jonny Bairstow (27 off 30) was his side's highest scorer, but failed to find the boundaries and lacked support from the other end.

The Proteas spinners completely dominated the middle overs, giving no room for the English middle order. Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers, picking up a five-wicket haul, while Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Anrich Nortje chipped in with one wicket apiece.

England were eventually bowled out for 101, going down by 90 runs. Hence, they squandered their 1-0 lead to lose the series 1-2.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

Comments

