"He was on top of his game" - Salman Butt praises Rohit Sharma's captaincy as India beat West Indies in 2nd ODI 

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt lauded Rohit Sharma's captaincy after Team India comprehensively defeated West Indies on Wednesday. With a 44-run victory in the second ODI of the three-match series, the Men in Blue have won the series.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Butt pointed out how Sharma undertook an aggressive approach to defend a below-par total of 237. He commended the Team India skipper for his effective field placements and timely bowling changes throughout the clash.

Butt said:

"Rohit Sharma's field placing was on point. It's good to see the attacking approach and those bowling changes. He was on top of his game as captain today. Low-scoring games test you tactically,"

Butt reckons that while ex-India captain Virat Kohli does not have an ICC trophy to boast off, he has an impressive captaincy record to his name. After Kohli's exit as skipper, he believes Sharma is the ideal candidate for the crucial role. He added:

"If we are highly critical of Virat Kohli's captaincy, then India have not won any ICC trophy under him. But his win percentage is still good. Rohit as captain is tactically very sound and has proved that in the IPL. He qualifies for the role of captain, but I wouldn't say Kohli was not a good skipper."

The Men in Blue have pocketed the series by securing stunning victories in the first two encounters.

"Suryakumar Yadav once again delivered under pressure" - Salman Butt after India's win in the second ODI

The Men in Blue could only manage to register a target of 238 in the second ODI, batting first. Suryakumar Yadav scored an impressive 64 runs in 83 balls. Butt was impressed with how he steadied the ship after a few early wickets.

Butt added that Suryakumar did a fine job with the bat after top order batters Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli failed to make an impact. He stated that the batter played with great maturity to deliver under pressure.

"The important thing is that the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant got out cheaply, but Suryakumar Yadav once again delivered under pressure. It is a sign of a mature player who has a sound temperament," he said.

The right-handed batter was the top performer with the bat for India in the second ODI. He has received appreciation from all quarters for his knock, as it was instrumental in the team posting a respectable total.

