"I'm really flexible" - Suryakumar Yadav ready to bat wherever team management asks him to

Suryakumar Yadav is a versatile player who has batted across the batting lineup for his state team, Indian Premier League (IPL) teams and India.

In the ODI series against South Africa, Suryakumar batted at No.6. But in the first ODI against the West Indies, with Shreyas Iyer out with COVID-19, he was pushed up to No.5.

With KL Rahul back in the squad for the 2nd ODI, and Shreyas Iyer having recovered and started light training, he may be pushed down the order yet again

While some players want to be certain of their spot and role in the team, the 31-year-old said that he is flexible as a batter. Yadav said he is happy to play wherever the team management wants to.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2nd ODI, he said:

"I am really flexible, wherever the team management wants me to bat, I am really flexible to bat at any position. Yes, I have batted at No.3, 4 and 5, really happy with the way things are going right now."

Speaking about Rahul and Mayank Agarwal completing their quarantine and joining the squad, he said:

"Their coming back after quarantine makes our unit stronger. At the end of the day, it is the team management's call as to who will play or not. We are really happy to have them back."

He also spoke about how India's batting template in the 50-over format.

"I think we have kept things really simple. We are going to bat the same way we did in the first ODI. When we bat first, we have to go all the way and try and post a defendable score. The way we batted in the last game was perfect; the tempo and intensity were nice. There is nothing to change," he said.

Ready to be India's sixth bowling option if called upon - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, who bowls part-time spin, said he is ready to provide a bowling option to the Indian team if needed.

He said that he has been practicing in the nets.

"I am regularly bowing in nets, anytime when the team needs me to bowl - I am ready to bowl," he said.

Suryakumar Yadav has also said that he will be playing in the Ranji Trophy if not called up for India's home Tests against Sri Lanka. He asserted that red-ball cricket is a priority for him.

"I have always loved playing red-ball cricket. That’s where it all started for me. Whenever I am free I have gone back to state or any club and I also wish to play Test cricket for Team India," he said.

The 2nd ODI between India and West Indies will be held tomorrow in Ahmedabad.

Edited by Diptanil Roy