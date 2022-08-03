IND vs WI 2022: "I have a tattoo of hers so she is always close to my heart"- Suryakumar Yadav's cute answer on his lady luck 

Indian star Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha are one of the cutest couples in the Indian cricketing fraternity. Given the great friendship that Yadav and Ishan Kishan shared due to their days together with the Mumbai Indians (MI), the youngster had a cheeky question for the 31-year-old on Tuesday.

Speaking in a video uploaded by the BCCI on Wednesday, Ishan Kishan asked Suryakumar Yadav about his thoughts on his wife not being physically present in the stadium to witness his two Man of the Match performances (76 in 3rd T20I against West Indies & 117 in 3rd T20I against England).

While the 23-year-old felt that Suryakumar Yadav would stutter while answering the question, the India star gave quite an adorable answer that also proved how much he loved his wife. He said:

"It is not important that your partner should always be there with you on the ground. You need to be together in the mind. She is there with me in this country and I have a tattoo of hers so she is always close to my heart."

Suryakumar Yadav on his pre-match preparation

Ishan Kishan also asked Yadav about how the latter prepares himself before games. The 31-year-old replied saying that he takes a lot of factors into consideration, especially the time of the day when the match is going to be played and prepared accordingly. Yadav stated:

"Preparation for the game is key and I pay a lot of attention to it now. Like if it is an afternoon game then the amount of hydration needed, how many hours I should sleep, as well as how much to warm up is something I am really focusing on. Once the game begins, I go with the flow."

Yadav has all but booked his place for the T20 World Cup in less than three months time with another splendid half-century against West Indies yesterday (76 in 44 balls).

