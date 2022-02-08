India's Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer recover from COVID-19, cleared for light training - Reports

Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have recovered from COVID-19 and have been cleared for light training, according to a report.

Dhawan, Iyer, and Ruturaj Gaikwad had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and missed out on the first ODI between India and the West Indies.

Dhawan and Iyer, however, have reportedly tested negative, while Gaikwad remains in isolation. The two have started light training, but are likely to miss out on the second ODI as well.

"Both of them are allowed to light training as per the protocol. However, the medical team will monitor them before a decision is taken about their availability," a BCCI source told Sportstar.

Ishan Kishan had opened with Rohit Sharma in Dhawan's absence in the first ODI, while Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda played in the middle order.

India beat the West Indies by six wickets in the match as they comfortably chased down a 177-run target with six wickets to spare.

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal join India squad after completing quarantine

KL Rahul, who was unavailable for the first ODI, as well as Mayank Agarwal, who was drafted into the squad once the COVID-19 cases hit the team, both completed their quarantine and joined training today.

BCCI @BCCI



The trio has joined the squad and sweated it out in the practice session today.



#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @Paytm Look who are here!The trio has joined the squad and sweated it out in the practice session today. Look who are here! 🙌The trio has joined the squad and sweated it out in the practice session today. 💪#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @Paytm https://t.co/Nb9Gmkx98f

Standby pacer Navdeep Saini also completed his isolation and joined up with the squad.

Suryakumar Yadav, speaking at a press conference ahead of the second ODI, said:

"Their coming back after quarantine makes our unit stronger. At the end of the day, it is the team management's call as to who will play or not. We are really happy to have them back."

Mayank Agarwal is there as an opening option, while KL Rahul is likely to return to the middle order, having opened in Rohit Sharma's absence in the ODIs in South Africa.

Also Read Article Continues below

The second ODI between India and the West Indies is set to take place tomorrow (Wednesday) starting 1:30 pm IST.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar