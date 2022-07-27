IND vs WI 2022: "Not often you're photobombed by the one and only Rahul Dravid" - Indian coach makes special appearance in Dinesh Karthik's selfie

India's wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recently took to his Instagram account to share pictures alongside teammates Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, and Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the upcoming West Indies T20Is.

Karthik shared a selfie with Hardik Pandya from the stands in Trinidad. Head coach Rahul Dravid can also be seen in the picture from the window. The veteran cricketer, in his caption, mentioned how Dravid's 'photobombing' is quite a rarity.

Karthik posted on Instagram:

"In the stands with some legends 😋 P.S. Not often you're photobombed by the one and only Rahul Dravid 😁"

The Men in Blue have showcased stunning form so far on the tour of the Caribbean. The visitors have secured their 12th consecutive ODI series win over West Indies by winning the first two fixtures of the three-match rubber.

The two sides will square off in the third and final 50-over game on Wednesday (July 27) at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will want to complete a clean sweep by coming out on top in the upcoming clash.

Dinesh Karthik a part of India's squad for West Indies T20Is

India and West Indies are scheduled to lock horns in five T20I games after the completion of the ODI series. Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the 50-over fixtures, is set to return to lead the side for the assignment.

Karthik is a part of India's T20Is side and will be seen in action in the West Indies series. The seasoned campaigner's career was given a new lease of life following a successful stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The right-hander will want to make an impact in the finisher's role during the Caribbean tour as he looks to make the cut for the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

India's squad for West Indies T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

