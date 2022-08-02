IND vs WI 2022: "Is Shreyas Iyer going Manish Pandey way" - Fans troll Indian batters for dismal performance in 2nd T20I vs West Indies

The Indian batters failed to make an impact in the ongoing second T20I against West Indies at Warner Park, St. Kitts on Monday (August 1). The visitors were bundled out for a below-par total of 138 after being asked to bat first by Nicholas Pooran.
The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have been under the scanner due to their lack of form in the shortest format. Both these batters weren't able to score big runs once again.
Iyer was undone by a short-pitched delivery, yet again. The right-hander edged one to the keeper off Alzarri Joseph's bowling while trying to slash hard at a short ball.
While Iyer fell for 10 runs, Pant also couldn't get going. The southpaw got a decent start. However, he wasn't able to convert it into a big one and was dismissed for 24 runs from 12 balls.
Notably, the Men in Blue's innings started on a disastrous note, with skipper Rohit Sharma getting out for a golden duck. India's experiment of promoting Suryakumar Yadav to the top of the order backfired as his stay at the crease was also a brief one.
A number of fans took to social media, lambasting the Indian batters for their poor showing. Here are some of the reactions:
All-rounders Hardik Pandya (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (27) made significant contributions to take the side to a respectable total. Dinesh Karthik, who dazzled viewers in the first game with his strokeplay, failed to step up this time and was out for seven runs off 13 balls.
West Indies pacer Obed McCoy picks up a six-wicket haul in 2nd T20I vs India
The Indian batters' woes against left-arm pacers continued as Obed McCoy bagged six wickets in the second T20I fixture. He returned with figures of 6/17, which is the best bowling figure by a West Indian bowler in the shortest format.
He didn't let the batters score freely and bowled tight line and lengths. Furthermore, he chipped in with wickets at regular intervals to make it difficult for Rohit Sharma and Co to score freely.
The Men in Blue currently have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The hosts have a significant chance of leveling the series by clinching the second game of the rubber.