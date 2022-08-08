IND vs WI 2022: "It's good that he's got some runs under his belt" - Salman Butt on Shreyas Iyer's knock in 5th T20I vs West Indies

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that Shreyas Iyer's impressive half-century in the final T20I fixture against West Indies on Sunday (August 7) would have boosted his confidence.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt pointed out that the right-hander's form and strike rate were a concern in the shortest format. He suggested that the player would be feeling a lot better after his quick-fire knock of 64 off 40 deliveries and stated:

"Shreyas Iyer hadn't played an impactful knock for several games. It's good that he's got some runs under his belt. There were also concerns regarding his strike rate. However, he played impressively in this game."

Shreyas Iyer had managed just 34 runs from the first three T20Is of the recently concluded rubber. Furthermore, he failed to find a spot in India's starting XI for the fourth encounter.

The 27-year-old bounced back with an impactful performance in the fifth game. It is worth mentioning that Iyer was promoted to the opening position from the middle order for this particular fixture.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Shreyas Iyer in T20I Int'l in this year 2022:-



•Innings - 14

•Runs - 449

•Average - 44.90

•Strike rate - 143.0

•Fifties - 4



Leading runs scorer for India in this format in this year. Shreyas Iyer in T20I Int'l in this year 2022:-•Innings - 14•Runs - 449•Average - 44.90•Strike rate - 143.0•Fifties - 4Leading runs scorer for India in this format in this year.

"The team is constantly changing, but they are still able to get successful results" - Salman Butt on Team India's combinations

Salman Butt also highlighted how the Indian team management experimented a lot during their Caribbean tour. He stated that despite that, the Men in Blue remained consistent with their performances and managed to secure comprehensive wins.

Speaking of the West Indies' dismal showing, Butt opined that the side tends to struggle while chasing competitive totals and suggested that they must improve in that department. He said:

"India once again made a lot of changes to their playing XI. It seems like the team is constantly changing, but they are still able to get successful results. West Indies had no answers. Things seem to be getting difficult for them once the opposition posts a decent total on the board."

India started off their tour by completing a 3-0 clean sweep over the hosts in the three-match ODI series. The Men in Blue also came up with dominant performances in the subsequent T20Is to pocket the series 4-1.

Watch the full video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar