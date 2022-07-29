IND vs WI 2022: "What a strange XI" - Netizens react as India leave out Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan for 1st T20I vs West Indies

Team India are set to take on the West Indies in the opening contest of their five-match T20I series on Friday (July 29) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The hosts have won the toss and elected to field first in the contest.
The likes of Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan failed to find a spot in India's playing XI for the first T20I against West Indies. Several fans took to social media to express their displeasure over the team selection.
While Ishan Kishan has, on several occasions, made a significant impact while batting at the top, Deepak Hooda has showcased stunning form in his recent appearances in white-ball cricket.
Netizens pointed out how the two rising stars haven't been given consistent opportunities by the team management, despite their inspiring performances. Here are some of the reactions:
Interestingly, Suryakumar Yadav has been promoted to the opening spot for the fixture.
The Men in Blue tried playing Rishabh Pant in that role in the T20I series against England. However, they have gone ahead with a new combination this time around.
India get off to a flying start in 1st T20I
Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav gave their side a brisk start in the fixture against West Indies. They scored 42 runs in the first four overs of the innings.
Suryakumar Yadav got a big reprive in the third over after Kyle Mayers put down a tough chance at cover. The right-hander has also hit three stunning fours and a glorious six.
Here are the playing XIs for the match:
IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh
WI: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul.