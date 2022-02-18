“He is nowhere near Pant when it comes to being a match-winner” - Nikhil Chopra makes big statement on Team India batter

Former cricketer Nikhil Chopra has disagreed with suggestions that Shreyas Iyer should be Team India’s No.4 in the T20Is instead of Rishabh Pant. According to him, Iyer is no match for Pant when it comes to match-winning skills.

There has been an unending debate over India’s No.4 position in white-ball cricket. Pant opened the batting in the first T20I against the West Indies and was dismissed for 8. Iyer, on the other hand, did not figure in the playing XI despite his impressive performance in the ODIs.

During an interaction on the Khelneeti podcast, Chopra was asked if India could try Iyer at No.4 by resting Pant and asking Ishan Kishan to keep wickets.

Responding to the query, the former off-spinner opined:

“Rishabh Pant is an integral part of the team and I don’t think India are envisaging a side without him. It is not a bad suggestion (Kishan keeping wickets) and is definitely a combination that can be tried. But I feel it would be better if Pant is told to take greater responsibility and show better game awareness.”

Elaborating on the wicketkeeper-batter’s ability, the 48-year-old added:

“Pant can be extremely explosive on his day, as we all know. And, with no disrespect to Shreyas Iyer, he is nowhere near Pant when it comes to being a match-winner on a given day. Even on an average day for both, Pant will be the more dangerous of the two.”

24-year-old Pant has registered scores of 11, 18, 56 and 8 in the ongoing white-ball series against West Indies. His inconsistency and shot-selection have been questioned by some critics.

“Team India must bat first even if they win the toss” - Saba Karim

Previewing the second T20I, former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim urged the hosts to bat first if they win the toss.

Explaining his stance, he stated that India’s middle order has struggled while taking first strike in T20Is. Karim elaborated:

“Team India must bat first even if they win the toss in the remaining two T20Is. A team’s preparations should be for the toughest of circumstances. The middle-order will be challenged if they lose a couple of early wickets. This has been a weak link in the Indian team in T20Is. When they lose two early wickets batting first, the game just seems to slip away. India need to sort this heading into the World Cup.”

The second T20I of the three-match series between Team India and West Indies will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar