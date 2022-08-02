IND vs WI 2022: Obed McCoy takes fifer, registers best bowling figures for West Indies in men’s T20I

West Indies and Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Obed McCoy on Monday registered the best bowling figures for WI in T20Is. The left-arm seamer took the wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma off the very first ball. He didn’t look back as he troubled the entire batting lineup, finishing with career-best figures of 6/19 in 4 overs.
Best bowling figures for West Indies in men's T20Is:
- 6/17 - Obed McCoy v IND, August 1
- 5/15 - Keemo Paul v BAN, 2018
- 5/26 - Darren Sammy v ZIM, 2010
- 5/27 - Jason Holder v ENG, 2022
- 5/28 - Oshane Thomas v SL, 2020
McCoy was elated after his exceptional performance against India. He also shared his mantra for success against the Men in Blue. Here’s what he said after his brilliant bowling, as quoted by Cricbuzz:
“It's a great feeling to perform like a top side like India. You have to have a clear mind with your plans and assess the conditions. I only think of what I have to do, and then execute. [On the DRS] When the ball passed he batsman, I wasn't sure. I was just waiting and hoping. It's a great feeling to have the best figures.”
Netizens were highly impressed with the performance, here's how they reacted:
Obed McCoy storm: Team India fell like pack of cards
Team India had a hard time on the field in the second T20I against West Indies. Rohit Sharma departed for a first-ball duck. He was followed by Suryakumar Yadav as India were reduced to 17/2 in the third over.
Shreyas Iyer (10) once again failed to contribute at the No.3 spot. Rishabh Pant looked good for 12-ball 24 but fell prey to Akeal Hosein in the 7th over, caught out by Odean Smith. Hardik Pandya (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (27) looked good but failed to play till the end.
The Men in Blue were reduced to 104/5 in the 14th over. Dinesh Karthik also failed to deliver this time. Ravichandran Ashwin's couple of boundaries and Avesh Khan's six helped India reach 138, but the visitors were bowled out with two balls to spare. Besides Obed McCoy, Jason Holder picked up a couple of wickets while Akeal Hosein took one wicket.
West Indies chased down the total with four balls to spare and five wickets in hand.
Q. Do you think Rajasthan Royals were lucky to have Obed McCoy in IPL?
Yes
No