IND vs WI 2022: Obed McCoy takes fifer, registers best bowling figures for West Indies in men’s T20I

West Indies and Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Obed McCoy on Monday registered the best bowling figures for WI in T20Is. The left-arm seamer took the wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma off the very first ball. He didn’t look back as he troubled the entire batting lineup, finishing with career-best figures of 6/19 in 4 overs.

Best bowling figures for West Indies in men's T20Is:

6/17 - Obed McCoy v IND , August 1

, 5/15 - Keemo Paul v BAN, 2018

5/26 - Darren Sammy v ZIM, 2010

5/27 - Jason Holder v ENG, 2022

5/28 - Oshane Thomas v SL, 2020

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



6/17 - Obed McCoy v IND, today

5/15 - Keemo Paul v BAN, 2018

5/26 - Darren Sammy v ZIM, 2010

5/27 - Jason Holder v ENG, 2022

5/28 - Oshane Thomas v SL, 2020

#WIvIND Best bowling figures for West Indies in men's T20Is:6/17 - Obed McCoy v IND, today5/15 - Keemo Paul v BAN, 20185/26 - Darren Sammy v ZIM, 20105/27 - Jason Holder v ENG, 20225/28 - Oshane Thomas v SL, 2020 Best bowling figures for West Indies in men's T20Is:6/17 - Obed McCoy v IND, today5/15 - Keemo Paul v BAN, 20185/26 - Darren Sammy v ZIM, 20105/27 - Jason Holder v ENG, 20225/28 - Oshane Thomas v SL, 2020#WIvIND

McCoy was elated after his exceptional performance against India. He also shared his mantra for success against the Men in Blue. Here’s what he said after his brilliant bowling, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

“It's a great feeling to perform like a top side like India. You have to have a clear mind with your plans and assess the conditions. I only think of what I have to do, and then execute. [On the DRS] When the ball passed he batsman, I wasn't sure. I was just waiting and hoping. It's a great feeling to have the best figures.”

Netizens were highly impressed with the performance, here's how they reacted:

Mominul Islam @MominulCric What a spell by Obed McCoy - 6/17 with a maiden over against India. What a spell by Obed McCoy - 6/17 with a maiden over against India.

Mr_feiz_17 @Apka_Apna_JEEJU



Ajantha Mendis vs ZIM (2012)

Yuzi Chahal vs ENG (2017)

Deepak Chahar vs BAN (2019)

Ashton Agar vs NZ (2021)

Obed McCoy vs IND (today)* 6-wicket hauls in T20Is (for a top 10 ranked team)Ajantha Mendis vs ZIM (2012)Yuzi Chahal vs ENG (2017)Deepak Chahar vs BAN (2019)Ashton Agar vs NZ (2021)Obed McCoy vs IND (today)* #INDvWI 6-wicket hauls in T20Is (for a top 10 ranked team)Ajantha Mendis vs ZIM (2012)Yuzi Chahal vs ENG (2017)Deepak Chahar vs BAN (2019)Ashton Agar vs NZ (2021)Obed McCoy vs IND (today)* #INDvWI

Jebin Mathew @Im_JEBIN

4-1-17-6

Indian batters were stuggled to score against his full length deliveries!!

#WIvIND What a spell from Obed McCoy!!!4-1-17-6Indian batters were stuggled to score against his full length deliveries!! What a spell from Obed McCoy!!!4-1-17-6 👏👏Indian batters were stuggled to score against his full length deliveries!!#WIvIND

FanCode @FanCode



Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…



@BCCI @windiescricket



#WIvIND #INDvsWI Early tumble of wickets for India, a product of their aggression against the new ball. Can they rebuild?Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on #FanCode onFanCode #INDvsWI Early tumble of wickets for India, a product of their aggression against the new ball. Can they rebuild?Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on #FanCode 👉 bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…@BCCI @windiescricket #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI https://t.co/zPNAo0P91d

Sadaf Shamim @imSadafShamim

Best bowling figures against India in T20Is. Top effort!!



#WIvIND Obed McCoy: 4-1-17-6Best bowling figures against India in T20Is. Top effort!! Obed McCoy: 4-1-17-6 👏👏Best bowling figures against India in T20Is. Top effort!!#WIvIND

Obed McCoy storm: Team India fell like pack of cards

Team India had a hard time on the field in the second T20I against West Indies. Rohit Sharma departed for a first-ball duck. He was followed by Suryakumar Yadav as India were reduced to 17/2 in the third over.

Shreyas Iyer (10) once again failed to contribute at the No.3 spot. Rishabh Pant looked good for 12-ball 24 but fell prey to Akeal Hosein in the 7th over, caught out by Odean Smith. Hardik Pandya (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (27) looked good but failed to play till the end.

The Men in Blue were reduced to 104/5 in the 14th over. Dinesh Karthik also failed to deliver this time. Ravichandran Ashwin's couple of boundaries and Avesh Khan's six helped India reach 138, but the visitors were bowled out with two balls to spare. Besides Obed McCoy, Jason Holder picked up a couple of wickets while Akeal Hosein took one wicket.

BCCI @BCCI



West Indies innings underway.



Live - #WIvIND After being put to bat first, we have been bowled out for 138 runs in 19.4 overs.West Indies innings underway.Live - bit.ly/WIvIND-2NDT20I After being put to bat first, we have been bowled out for 138 runs in 19.4 overs.West Indies innings underway.Live - bit.ly/WIvIND-2NDT20I #WIvIND https://t.co/5KtquAKlmW

West Indies chased down the total with four balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Rajasthan Royals were lucky to have Obed McCoy in IPL? Yes No 6 votes so far