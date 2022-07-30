IND vs WI 2022: “That’s what IPL has done to Indian youngsters” - Parthiv Patel on Arshdeep Singh’s stare at Kyle Mayers

Former keeper-batter Parthiv Patel has attributed Arshdeep Singh’s stare at Kyle Mayers in the first T20I between India and the West Indies on Friday (July 29) to the IPL effect. He said that participating in the highly competitive T20 league has taken young Indian players’ aggression to a different level.

There was an intense tussle between India’s left-arm seamer Singh and West Indies opener Mayers as the hosts set out to chase 191 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

In the second over of the West Indies’ innings, Mayers slapped the Indian pacer for a six and a four. However, Singh had the last laugh, as he outfoxed the left-hander with a slow short ball outside off, which Mayers could only top-edge.

After the catch was taken to dismiss the West Indies opener, Singh had his arms wide open and gave a death stare to the batter. Asked about the 23-year-old bowler’s reaction after claiming Mayers’ wicket, Patel told Cricbuzz:

“That’s exactly how youngsters are. That’s what IPL has done to Indian youngsters. None of the bowlers like to get hit. I am sure he must have planned it. He may have thought that ‘Mayers would step out, so I’ll try and bowl a bouncer’. And he got a wicket, so that’s a natural reaction. That’s how the game’s being played."

The left-arm seamer returned at the death to clean up Akeal Hosein (11) with an unplayable yorker. He ended the match with impressive figures of 2-24 from his four overs.

“I get very disappointed when Arshdeep doesn’t get to play” - Parthiv Patel

Praising the young Indian pacer, Parthiv Patel said that he likes bowling tough overs, so he deserves to play for the country more often. Sharing his thoughts on the Punjab pacer, the former player said:

“Arshdeep has been bowling difficult overs for Punjab Kings (PBKS). He may not have taken 20 wickets in the tournament (IPL 2022), but he was bowling well. I get very disappointed when Arshdeep doesn’t get to play. Left-arm seamer bowling reverse swinging yorker to a leftie, that was definitely my favourite wicket (dismissal of Hosein).”

Arshdeep Singh made his T20I debut in the first match of the series in England in Southampton. In two games so far, he has claimed four wickets at an average of 10.50 and an economy rate of 5.60.

