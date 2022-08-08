IND vs WI 2022: "You don't expect that in an international game" - Parthiv Patel on West Indies batting issues against spin in 5th T20I vs India

Former cricketer Parthiv Patel recently commented on how the West Indies batters seemed clueless against the Indian spinners in the fifth T20I of their series on Sunday (August 7).

Speaking on Cricbuzz, he highlighted that the problem seems to be in the West Indian batters' application. Parthiv suggested that their woes aren't limited to wrist spinners, as they also struggled against left-arm finger spinner Axar Patel.

The former India keeper mentioned that such a performance is not acceptable at the highest level. He further added that batters can fail on rank turners. He did, however, remark that India managed to post 188 runs on the same surface.

He explained:

"Apart from the wrist spinners, Axar Patel, a finger spinner, also picked up three wickets. I don't think West Indies batters are applying themselves enough or maybe they were not putting enough prize on their wicket."

Patel added:

"That is why we are seeing this game after game. There's no contest, and you don't expect that in an international game. It's understandable if it's a rank turner where it's unplayable. It wasn't such a wicket, with one team scoring 190, while the other team managed just 100."

Notably, West Indies were bundled out for a paltry score of 100, suffering an embarrassing 88-run loss in the final fixture of the rubber. It was the first instance where spinners accounted for all ten wickets in a T20I game.

Ravi Bishnoi bagged four wickets, while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets each. Following their thumping win, the Men in Blue also completed a 4-1 series victory over the hosts.

"If you are not reading wrist spin from the hand, it is a guessing game" - Parthiv Patel on Indian spinners troubling West Indian batters

Parthiv Patel stated that batters can't find much success against wrist spinners if they only look to swing their bats blindly. He emphasized the importance of picking the delivery from the wrist.

He spoke about how it becomes a guessing game for the batter if he's unable to read it from the hand. Parthiv mentioned that it becomes tougher when you're trying to premeditate which way the ball is going to spin.

Parthiv added:

"If you're lucky enough, you might get one or two hits if you're just swinging, as one of them might get connected. But if you are not reading wrist spin from the hand, it is a guessing game and you are not in a position to even try and maneuver it for singles because you are just planting your foot straight and hoping it's a ball that you've guessed."

The Indian side showcased stunning form in the white-ball matches of their recently concluded Caribbean Tour. They managed to pocket both the ODI as well as the T20I series against West Indies and it would surely lift their confidence ahead of the Asia Cup 2022.

