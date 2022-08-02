IND vs WI 2022: "Put the Indian team on the back foot" - Kamran Akmal critical of Rishabh Pant's shot selection in 2nd T20I vs West Indies 

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal recently pointed out how Indian counterpart Rishabh Pant put his team under pressure following his untimely dismissal in the second T20I against West Indies on Monday (August 1).

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he suggested that the left-hander should have capitalized on a decent start and batted longer.

Kamran Akmal questioned Pant's shot selection and stated that his dismissal put the Indian team under pressure.

The southpaw managed 24 runs from his 12-ball stay against West Indies, including two sixes and a boundary. He perished while trying to clear the mid-wicket boundary off the bowling of Akeal Hossein.

Kamran Akmal emphasized that Pant could have avoided the shot as he had already struck a boundary on the previous delivery itself. He stated:

"Rishabh Pant got out after getting set. He scored 24 runs off 12 balls, but when you get out after that in such a manner, it adds more pressure and creates panic in the dressing room. In fact, he was able to hit a boundary on the earlier ball itself. It was the kind of shot that put the Indian team on the back foot."

The Men in Blue's batting let them down in the second T20I as they were bundled out for 138 in the contest. Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy was the pick of the bowlers and dented India's chances of registering an imposing total with a fantastic spell.

"Was able to deliver whenever he was brought into the attack" - Kamran Akmal on McCoy's spell against India

Kamran Akmal lauded Obed McCoy for his superlative performance with the ball in the contest. He explained how the seamer was able to pick wickets at regular intervals and make things difficult for the Indian batters.

He added:

"Obed McCoy bowled superbly. He gave crucial breakthroughs for his side and was able to deliver whenever he came into the attack. It was good to see that the team came up with an improved bowling performance as they weren't up to the mark in the first game."

McCoy conceded just 17 runs from his full quota of four overs and picked up six important wickets in the game. He registered the best bowling figures for West Indies in the men's T20Is.

The hosts ultimately secured a thrilling five-wicket victory over India at Warner Park, thereby leveling the five-match series 1-1.

The two sides will clash on August 2 at Warner Park for the third T20I and will look to take the lead in the series.

