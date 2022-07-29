"Needs to get his act together in terms of his work ethic" - R Sridhar on why Prithvi Shaw hasn't been in scheme of things of national selectors

Former Team India fielding coach R Sridhar believes that Prithvi Shaw may have been neglected by the national selectors lately because of his fitness issues.

Speaking on the YouTube channel, cricket.com/tv, he pointed out that the youngster must be given some time to bounce back. He suggested there is still some scope for improvement in terms of the 22-year-old's work ethic.

Sridhar also highlighted how the batter did show promise at the start of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). However, he added that the Delhi Capitals (DC) opener failed to remain consistent in the latter stages of the competition.

He explained:

"The reason why Shaw has fallen down the pecking order is first, his fitness. I'm not sure why he's not able to make it into these squads. He started off the IPL well, but slowly as the tournament progresses, his performances fell apart a little bit, if I might say so.

"Maybe we are being harsh on the kid. We need to give him time. He is obviously young and needs to get his act together in terms of his work ethic."

Shaw mustered 283 runs from his 10 appearances in IPL 2022 for the Delhi Capitals at an average of 28.30. He had to miss several games as he was hospitalized due to typhoid.

He came under the scanner for his fitness after failing to clear a yo-yo test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) prior to the cash-rich league.

The right-hander last featured in the Indian playing XI in July last year in a T20I match against Sri Lanka. He scored a run-a-ball 49 in the contest. He has been absent from the squad across formats since then.

"You bowl any length to him, and he is able to put it away in the gap" - R Sridhar on Prithvi Shaw's abilities

The former India fielding coach explained that Prithvi Shaw is extremely strong through the off-side. He added that the player has the ability to easily dispatch deliveries in that region.

Sridhar heaped praise on Shaw by stating that he can make the bowlers look silly by playing stunning strokes. He added:

"A batter who makes bowlers look absolutely silly. He is so good on the off-side. He's got great hands great hands going through the ball. You bowl any length to him, and he is able to put it away in the gap and stuff like that."

Prithvi Shaw was last seen in action during the Ranji Trophy 2022 earlier this year. He led the Mumbai team to the final of the season. The side lost the summit clash to Madhya Pradesh and finished as the runners-up.

He amassed 355 runs from six matches in the red-ball tournament. Notably, he wasn't picked in any of the white-ball squads for the Men in Blue's ongoing West Indies tour.

