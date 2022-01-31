"He wants to tell that he is not fighting against anyone" - Rajkumar Sharma on his ward Virat Kohli's post

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has said that his ward's recent social media post implies that he only wants to better himself and is not competing with anybody else.

Kohli gave up or was removed from Team India's captaincy across all formats in the last few months, and has not been at his prolific best with the bat as well. The former India captain shared a social media post on Sunday saying that his fight is always against himself.

During a discussion on India News, Rajkumar Sharma was asked about Virat Kohli's post. He replied:

'It tells the entire story; he (Kohli) wants to tell that he is not fighting against anyone, and he always wants to better himself only, which he has always done throughout his career."

The former first-class cricketer highlighted that Kohli's only intention is to better himself and not to look for personal milestones. Sharma elaborated:

"I have always said that he does not run after records. He does not know most times what record he has created, and I tell him what record he has created. So he has a fight with himself only, that is what he probably means that he wants to improve his performance because lately, it has not been up to the benchmark he has set."

Sharma also termed Kohli's realisation that he has not scored a century for a while and that he is expected to regain his old form as a positive development.

"He wants to reattain the heights he has achieved" - Saba Karim on Virat Kohli's post

Virat Kohli scored a couple of half-centuries in the ODI series against South Africa.

Saba Karim was also asked about his inference from Kohli's post. He responded:

"According to me, it means that he (Kohli) wants to reattain the heights he has achieved; his effort will be there for that only. and that is why he has given such a comment. In the end, he has to fight his form only."

The former India wicketkeeper concluded by pointing out that Kohli should look to be back to his dominant self in the limited-overs series against the West Indies. Karim observed in this regard:

"He needs to prepare himself in such a way that once he goes to the ground again, not only should you feel that you are ready, but the opposition also feels that the old Virat Kohli is back."

Virat Kohli has not scored an international century for more than two years. He has also slipped in the ICC rankings across formats, and will hope to address the slump during the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies.

