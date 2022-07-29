IND vs WI 2022: "Rishabh Pant carrying legacy MS Dhoni left behind"- Fans roast India star for another failure in T20Is

Rishabh Pant has once again failed to make the most of the chances he is getting in the shortest format for Team India. The 24-year-old was dismissed for just 14 off 12 balls against West Indies in the first T20I at Trinidad.

The team management promoted Suryakumar Yadav to the top of the order and made their intentions indirectly clear that they will look at Pant as a No.4 batter in the T20 World Cup.

However, the southpaw once again struggled against deliveries outside the off-stump, which is a weakness every team has begun to target.

Fans on Twitter were baffled to see Rishabh Pant not open with Rohit Sharma, despite the two opening in the last two T20Is against England. They trolled the left-hander and felt he was just not the right choice to bat in the middle-order in T20Is.

Here are some of the reactions:

AaryanSRTFan @aaryanspam Although I like Pant, Pant the T20 batsmen doesn’t move me Although I like Pant, Pant the T20 batsmen doesn’t move me

RohitSharmaFC @WhiteLi81034351 Fun fact: Rishabh Pant has scored all 3 t20I fifties against West Indies Fun fact: Rishabh Pant has scored all 3 t20I fifties against West Indies

viroot @Imsahil_11 Project Pant is taking a lots of time Project Pant is taking a lots of time

Mandeep @VK__Goat18_ Rishabh pant is carrying the legacy which dhoni left behind in t20is #IndvsWI Rishabh pant is carrying the legacy which dhoni left behind in t20is #IndvsWI

Abhishek choudhary @TheRealAbhiRaj Please don't troll Rishabh Pant he is only 24

He has also done very good in ODI and Test so if you want match winners than consider Pujara too in T20i

Please don't troll Rishabh Pant he is only 24

He has also done very good in ODI and Test so if you want match winners than consider Pujara too in T20i

he has also done very good in test

Saket Patel. @runsandrunss



#INDVSWI Hate to say this but pant has been a liability in t20is. Bowl anything at off stump and he looks clueless. Even axar Patel can bat better than him in t20s against both Pacers and spinners Hate to say this but pant has been a liability in t20is. Bowl anything at off stump and he looks clueless. Even axar Patel can bat better than him in t20s against both Pacers and spinners#INDVSWI

Somesh Agarwal @someshagarwal22 Among other inexplicable reasons, not opening with Pant played to WI’s strengths by bringing Akeal into play in the phase he is most comfortable bowling #WIvIND Among other inexplicable reasons, not opening with Pant played to WI’s strengths by bringing Akeal into play in the phase he is most comfortable bowling #WIvIND

Divyanshu bhati @Heyy_Kenobi



#INDvsWIt20 Take a bow Rishabh pant eating Place of 2 players, Ishan kishan and Sanju Samson 🤯 Take a bow Rishabh pant eating Place of 2 players, Ishan kishan and Sanju Samson 🤯#INDvsWIt20

Chinmay Shah @chinmayshah28 Pant Is Not A T20 Material , He Is Fraud I Always Tell U 🤥 Pant Is Not A T20 Material , He Is Fraud I Always Tell U 🤥

Just Butter @ItzButter63 Rishabh Pant in T20I



Matches : 51

Runs : 782

Strike Rate : 124

Average : 22



Rishabh Pant in one season of IPL (2016)



Matches : 14

Runs : 684

Strike Rate : 173

Average : 52



Rishabh Pant in T20I

Matches : 51

Runs : 782

Strike Rate : 124

Average : 22

Rishabh Pant in one season of IPL (2016)

Matches : 14

Runs : 684

Strike Rate : 173

Average : 52

But only Sanju Samson is regarded as IPL bully while Rishabh Pant is known as International star.

S.R. @SR_9220 Pant in Tests Pant in T20Is Pant in Tests Pant in T20Is https://t.co/MFHIIKVIDJ

³ 😴 @Legspiner3 51 t20i trial for Rishabh Pant 51 t20i trial for Rishabh Pant

Dr. Cric Point 🏏 @drcricpoint



No doubt!



Dinesh Karthik fixed his spot in Asia Cup/T20 WC 11 of Team India.

No doubt!

Now, it's all about Pant! All about Pant.

♡♡ @anshuu23



Pant Deserves 40-50 Matches More To prove Himself In T20

Right @BCCI ?

arfan @Im__Arfan Hope by the end of this series, we will get to watch pant - ashwin opening too Hope by the end of this series, we will get to watch pant - ashwin opening too

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar Pant plays T20Is like it's Urvashi Rautela Pant plays T20Is like it's Urvashi Rautela

Alagappan Vijayakumar @IndianMourinho From all the wrongs done to Pant over the last three years - from needlessly fast tracking him to not playing him when and where he should have been - to the point where he keeps walking back into the XI regardless of who performs or doesn't - it's an amusing turn of events. From all the wrongs done to Pant over the last three years - from needlessly fast tracking him to not playing him when and where he should have been - to the point where he keeps walking back into the XI regardless of who performs or doesn't - it's an amusing turn of events.

Harigovind S @HolyCricket_513 Personally, I think India will put out their best side if they do away with Pant (for now).



Pant's issues in the shorter formats are longstanding and well-understood: an inability to take on wide lines when the field is out. That's not something that will sort out on its own. Personally, I think India will put out their best side if they do away with Pant (for now).Pant's issues in the shorter formats are longstanding and well-understood: an inability to take on wide lines when the field is out. That's not something that will sort out on its own.

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 Rishabh Pant never looked comfortable. Can’t let T20 become his nemesis. Opportunities don’t come every day #IndvsWI Rishabh Pant never looked comfortable. Can’t let T20 become his nemesis. Opportunities don’t come every day #IndvsWI

Rohit Sharma. Dinesh Karthik take India to 190 despite middle-order failure

Suryakumar Yadav once again proved why he is a versatile T20 batter as he gave the Men in Blue the ideal start at the top of the order. This allowed Rohit Sharma to get his eye in and play second fiddle.

But the 31-year-old's long-lasting problem against left-arm spin was once again exposed as Akeal Hosein dismissed him. Shreyas Iyer also failed to make his opportunity count as he didn't trouble the scorers.

Pant did get a couple of streaky boundaries, but he didn't look convincing at the crease at all.

Hardik Pandya also had a rare failure, but Rohit continued to show good form as he brought up his half-century and also became the highest run-scorer in T20Is.

After the 35-year-old's wicket, it looked like India would struggle to reach the 170-run mark. However, Dinesh Karthik showed what he is capable of and perhaps why he deserves a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad.

The 37-year-old scored 41 runs off just 19 balls and helped India get to 190/6. Although they will be happy with the total, the Men in Blue will need to figure out their middle-order muddle before the T20 World Cup.

