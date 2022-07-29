IND vs WI 2022: "Rishabh Pant carrying legacy MS Dhoni left behind"- Fans roast India star for another failure in T20Is

Rishabh Pant has once again failed to make the most of the chances he is getting in the shortest format for Team India. The 24-year-old was dismissed for just 14 off 12 balls against West Indies in the first T20I at Trinidad.
The team management promoted Suryakumar Yadav to the top of the order and made their intentions indirectly clear that they will look at Pant as a No.4 batter in the T20 World Cup.
However, the southpaw once again struggled against deliveries outside the off-stump, which is a weakness every team has begun to target.
Fans on Twitter were baffled to see Rishabh Pant not open with Rohit Sharma, despite the two opening in the last two T20Is against England. They trolled the left-hander and felt he was just not the right choice to bat in the middle-order in T20Is.
Rohit Sharma. Dinesh Karthik take India to 190 despite middle-order failure
Suryakumar Yadav once again proved why he is a versatile T20 batter as he gave the Men in Blue the ideal start at the top of the order. This allowed Rohit Sharma to get his eye in and play second fiddle.
But the 31-year-old's long-lasting problem against left-arm spin was once again exposed as Akeal Hosein dismissed him. Shreyas Iyer also failed to make his opportunity count as he didn't trouble the scorers.
Pant did get a couple of streaky boundaries, but he didn't look convincing at the crease at all.
Hardik Pandya also had a rare failure, but Rohit continued to show good form as he brought up his half-century and also became the highest run-scorer in T20Is.
After the 35-year-old's wicket, it looked like India would struggle to reach the 170-run mark. However, Dinesh Karthik showed what he is capable of and perhaps why he deserves a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad.
The 37-year-old scored 41 runs off just 19 balls and helped India get to 190/6. Although they will be happy with the total, the Men in Blue will need to figure out their middle-order muddle before the T20 World Cup.