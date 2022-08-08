IND vs WI 2022: "Similar to how pitches are on Day 3 and Day 4 in Tests" - Salman Butt on Florida wicket after Indian spinners bamboozle West Indies 

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt lauded the Indian spinners for their exceptional performance in the fifth and final T20I against West Indies, which was played on Sunday (August 7).

He pointed out how the likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav troubled the West Indian batters as they spun a web to account for all ten wickets.

Butt stated that the conditions in Florida are conducive for spinners as the surface is quite slow. He made these remarks during a live session on his YouTube channel. Salman Butt explained:

"Ravi Bishnoi bowled brilliantly. He bowls good lines and looks to attack the stumps. He doesn't give batters a lot of time. Kuldeep Yadav also made a strong comeback, picking up three wickets.

"The spinners took all ten wickets. The pitch at Florida is quite favorable for spinners and is quite similar to how pitches are on Day 3 and Day 4 in Test matches."

India bundled out West Indies for 100 runs to claim a comprehensive 88-run victory in the clash. While Bishnoi picked up four wickets, Yadav and Patel bagged three wickets each in the fixture.

For his superb bowling display of 3/15, Axar Patel bags the Player of the Match award as Team India beat West Indies in the fifth T20I to complete a 4-1 series win.

"India are looking to build three to four teams" - Salman Butt on Team India's bench strength

Hardik Pandya was India's stand-in captain in the fifth T20I as regular skipper Rohit Sharma was rested. Salman Butt noted how the flamboyant all-rounder has emerged as a candidate for the leadership position.

He further added that the Men in Blue now have a large pool of players to choose from. Butt suggested that India are working towards building three to four teams that can compete at the top level and stated:

"Hardik Pandya has proved his mettle as captain in the Indian Premier League. He led the Gujarat Titans really well and the team achieved great success under his leadership.

"He is one of the choices available for Team India's captaincy whenever there's a need. From multiple candidates for the captaincy to having several players ready for different roles, India are looking to build three to four teams."

Hardik Pandya had received praise from all quarters for guiding Gujarat Titans (GT) to a championship triumph in their maiden IPL season. He also led India to a 2-0 series win over Ireland earlier this year.

