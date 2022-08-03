IND vs WI 2022: "Whenever they need someone to step up under pressure, he is there" - Salman Butt hails Team India youngster

Former Pakistani skipper Salman Butt has praised Rishabh Pant for his ability to deliver the goods for Team India in high-pressure situations. According to Butt, whenever the Indians have found themselves in tough situations in recent times, the young keeper-batter has bailed them out more often than not.

Pant played some terrific knocks on the tour of England. He smashed 146 and 57 in the rescheduled Test in England. The 24-year-old also hammered an unbeaten 125 in the third ODI to lift India to a series win.

On Tuesday (August 2), he scored a crucial 33* in 26 balls as Team India defeated West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20I in St Kitts. With the victory, the Men in Blue took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Hailing Pant for his consistency under pressure, Butt said on his YouTube channel:

“Whenever they (India) need someone to step up and play a sparkling knock under pressure in difficult circumstances, he is there. Rishabh Pant almost always plays such a (crucial) knock. He did it during the Test and one-dayer series in England. Even in today’s (Tuesday’s) game, he played a handy knock.”

India’s win in the third T20I was set up by Suryakumar Yadav, who scored a terrific 76 in only 44 balls in the team’s chase of 165. The set batter perished in the 15th over, with India’s score reading 135 for two. Hardik Pandya fell for four, but Pant struck three fours and a six to do a fine finishing job.

“An extra plus for India” - Butt on how Pant’s success is benefiting Team India in multiple ways

Sharing his views on Pant’s consistency with the bat, Butt pointed out that his success is proving beneficial to the team in more ways than one.

The former Pakistani batter elaborated:

“Being a wicketkeeper-batter, it (Pant’s success) is an extra plus for India. Because he is doing well, they can add a bowler in the playing XI. Even some proper batters are not able to come up with the kind of performances that Pant has delivered in recent times.”

The Indian gloveman has 2123 runs to his name in 31 Tests at an average of 43.32. He has also scored 840 runs in 27 ODIs at an average of 36.52 and 839 runs in 53 T20Is at a strike rate of 125.59.

