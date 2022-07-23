"Should have scored a lot more runs" - Salman Butt on Team India's batting performance in 1st ODI vs West Indies

Former cricketer Salman Butt recently suggested that India should have gone on to score a lot more runs than they did in the ODI series opener against West Indies on Friday (July 22).

On his YouTube channel, Butt pointed out how the middle-order couldn't capitalize on the impressive start provided by the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer.

He stated:

"India should have scored a lot more runs, considering the impressive start the openers gave. Shreyas Iyer did score a half-century but the batters after him weren't able to make a significant impact."

After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue managed to put 308 runs on the board in the ODI fixture. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan was the top performer with the bat for the side with his knock of 97.

Apart from him, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with some crucial runs in the encounter. While Gill managed 64 off 53 balls, Iyer contributed with 54 runs from 57 deliveries.

"It went down to the wire in the end" - Salman Butt on West Indies almost chasing down India's total

The ex-Pakistan captain further added that things could have gone either way during the final overs of the ODI clash. He mentioned that West Indies have the firepower to emerge victorious in such run-chases.

Butt stated that while the Indian bowlers did try their best to control the flow of runs, the hosts were able to accelerate during the death overs. He highlighted how the batters continued accumulating crucial runs, despite having lost vital wickets.

Butt explained:

"West Indies needed five runs off the final ball. Anything is possible in such a scenario, especially when you're up against a team like West Indies. They lost wickets early on but were able to score a lot of runs in the last few overs. The Indian bowlers tried to stop them, but it went down to the wire in the end."

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. were ultimately able to eke out a narrow 3-run victory to go 1-0 up in the ODI series. The two sides will next be in action on Sunday (July 24) when they lock horns in the second fixture.

